England clinch Bangladesh series win as Jason Roy strikes magnificent 12th ODI ton in one-sided encounter

England claimed a first ODI series win for nearly nine months as they hammered Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second game of their three-match series.

It was a return to form for the reigning world champions, with Jason Roy (132 off 124 balls) striking a magnificent 12th ODI hundred as England posted a huge score of 326-7 after being inserted by their hosts.

Sam Curran (4-29) then claimed two wickets in two in the opening over of Bangladesh's reply, adding a third in his second over and a fourth to wrap-up the win, the Tigers bowled out for 194 in 44.4 overs.

Roy returns to form as England post imposing score

England had only just squeezed past Bangladesh in a low-scoring series opener on Wednesday, relying on a fine century from Dawid Malan to see them successfully chase 207 with three wickets to spare. On another testing surface in Mirpur, Friday's game saw them back to their blistering, swashbuckling best with the bat.

Taskin Ahmed (3-66) had Phil Salt (7) caught at slip in the seventh over, while Malan (11) failed to repeat his heroics from the first ODI, trapped lbw by Mehidy Hasan (2-73), and James Vince (5) returned another low score when edging Taijul Islam (1-58) behind. But at the other end, Roy motored through to a 54-ball fifty.

He finally found a willing partner with the arrival of captain Jos Buttler (76 off 64) to the middle, the pair sharing a century stand for the fourth wicket, with Roy reaching three figures for a 12th time in the 50-over format.

The opener's ton came up off 104 deliveries and he was just beginning to go up through the gears when he fell to Shakib Al Hasan (1-64) in the 36th over, out lbw when missing an attempted sweep, a shot that had served him so well through his sublime innings.

Will Jacks (1) departed an over later, prodding Taskin tamely to midwicket, but England - Buttler supported by some fine lower-order striking from Moeen Ali (42 off 35) and Curran (33no off 19) - plundered 107 from the final 10 overs to comfortably clear 300 and set Bangladesh a fiercely challenging target.

Curran's early double salvo sinks Bangladesh

The equation only worsened significantly for the hosts when Curran claimed Litton Das for a duck with the fourth ball of the chase, and then immediately added Najmul Hossain Shanto caught behind with an absolute beauty that pitched on off stump and shaped away from the left-hander.

Curran also claimed Mushfiqur Rahim (4) in his second over of a superb opening spell. Though initially not given on the field, England reviewed and UltraEdge showed a spike through to the keeper.

Image: Sam Curran took three early wickets as he returned to the side for the second ODI

Shakib Al Hasan (58) struck a 51st ODI fifty as Bangladesh rebuilt, sharing a 79-run partnership with Tamim Iqbal (35), but all the while they were slipping further behind the sizeable required run-rate.

Eventually both perished in pursuit of runs as they chased the game, Shakib the first of four wickets to fall to the ever-impressive Adil Rashid (4-45).

The innings then ended in much the same fashion as it started, with two wickets in as many balls, Taskin Ahmed (21) first run out before Curran claimed his fourth wicket with Mustafizur Rahman nicking off.

The tourists have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series heading into Monday's final game in Chattogram.

Buttler 'delighted' as series win over 'formidable' Bangladesh

England captain, Jos Buttler...

"That was a fantastic win. Bangladesh are a formidable team at home. We are delighted to get the series win.

"We really improved from the last match. Roy led that well, the guys chipped in and it was a fantastic start with the ball.

"I have spoken about these conditions, we would find them the hardest as a team. We've talked a lot about adapting to the conditions and being a team capable of playing in a variety of ways.

"The standard and intensity was much higher as a team than the first match."

Finn: Bangladesh were meek and timid

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn on Sky Sports...

"England were excellent. The new-ball wickets set the platform. Bangladesh were pegged back from that point onwards.

"It really surprised me to see Bangladesh play in the manner they have played in the last two games. But that shouldn't take anything away from England.

"It was a timid performance and a bit meek. You'd expect noise and intensity, but there was none of that.

"Roy showed real guile and skill. That's his 12th ODI hundred now, which is no mean feat. It showed an ability to be able to learn and adapt his game."

What's next?

England move to Chattogram for the third game of the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh on Friday. Live coverage starts from 5.30am on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with play getting under way from 6am. The teams then face off in a three-match T20 international series starting on March 9.

