County Championship: Ben Foakes and Cameron Steel lead recovery as Surrey begin title defence

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes made 76 as Surrey recovered from 77-4 to reach 340-7 against Lancashire on day one of their LV= Insurance County Championship title defence.

Cameron Steel was unbeaten on 86 at the close as Lancashire's attack toiled throughout the afternoon at Old Trafford despite three wickets for Tom Bailey.

Jamie Smith made 54 off 92 balls, as part of a fifth-wicket partnership worth 87 with Foakes, who was eventually removed by a brilliant catch from Colin de Grandhomme.

Image: Cameron Steel was unbeaten on 86 at the close at Old Trafford

Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas gave promoted Nottinghamshire a rude welcome back to Division One as he took 6-49 to bowl the visitors out for 185 at the Ageas Bowl.

The Pakistan fast bowler ripped through the top order and then finished off the tail, with Tom Moores making 49 and Joe Clarke 47 in providing some resistance for Notts.

Fletcha Middleton then made an impressive 56 not out on debut as Hampshire replied with 119-3 by the close.

Dan Lawrence guided Essex through a gloomy day at newly-promoted Middlesex as the visitors closed on 162-3.

Lawrence once again made a case for England consideration with 74 not out before bad light and rain brought an early finish to the day.

Image: Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas in action

Lawrence shared a stand of 121 for the third wicket with captain Tom Westley on a tough day for the Middlesex bowlers, with captain Toby Roland-Jones the best of them with 2-42.

Kent had much the better of a rain-affected first day against Northamptonshire at Canterbury, reducing the visitors to 89-7 before an early close.

Grant Stewart took an impressive 3-6 and Michael Hogan 2-36 as Northants struggled in the dark conditions, with Ricardo Vasconcelos making 39 but struggling for support.

There was no play between Somerset and Warwickshire due to a wet outfield at Taunton.

In Division Two, Finlay Bean's maiden century helped Yorkshire make 285-3 off 60 overs against Leicestershire on a rain-hit opening day at Headingley.

The 20-year-old Bean made 118 while Dawid Malan was 91 not out at the close.

Durham finished the opening day of their match against Sussex at Hove on top as they reached 352-7 despite a delayed start.

Michael Jones made 87 and Alex Lees 79 off 85 deliveries, while Graham Clark struck six sixes in striking 47 off just 52 balls.

Glamorgan took control of their match against Gloucestershire at Cardiff, putting the visitors in to bat and then bowling them out for 165.

Timm van der Gugten was superb in taking 5-26, and then came in to bat with Glamorgan facing one over before the close and the hosts will resume on Friday on four without loss.

Last season's top run-scorer Wayne Madsen picked up where he left off with 87 from 134 balls in helping Derbyshire post 300-8 against Worcestershire.

Opener Billy Godleman made 70 off just 61 balls as Derbyshire raced to 189-3 before Matthew Waite took 3-43 to offer Worcestershire some hope at Derby.

