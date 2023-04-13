Scotland interim coach Doug Watson focused on creating 'safe and positive' environment in squad

Doug Watson, the interim coach of Scotland's men's cricket team, is focused on fostering a "safe and positive" environment in the squad as they target a place in the ODI World Cup amid the continuing fallout of the racism scandal.

The South African took the reins of the men's squad on an interim basis until July 31, amid growing uncertainty at the board level at Cricket Scotland.

He joined the squad in Antigua for a training camp, as Scotland prepare for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe later this year.

During a press conference on Thursday, Watson said he has "quite a clear role in front of me", when asked about the impact of recent events on the squad.

"The fortunate thing for me is, coming in pretty fresh and new, I have quite a clear role in front of me. It makes it easier for me and I know what my focus is," he said.

"At the moment, my focus is to make sure the team are well-connected, that they feel safe around each other and there is a positive environment.

"I have come in quite fresh and with a new set of eyes and ears. My key focus is focusing on the players, and whatever they need.

"Making sure I am there to assist them in whatever they need on the field and off the field, if needed. From that side of things, I am in a fortunate position. The key focus is preparing the guys for the qualifiers in June and July."

Last year, Cricket Scotland's board resigned just hours before a report was published that found it to be institutionally racist.

Gordon Arthur was appointed as interim chief executive, while Anjan Luthra also joined Scottish cricket's governing body as its interim chair.

However, both Arthur and Luthra have stepped down from their respective roles, with the former saying the future of the sport in Scotland was in a "precarious position".