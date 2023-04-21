Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Will defending champions Northern Diamonds sparkle again in 2023?

With the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy returning for its fourth edition on Saturday, here is a guide to defending champions Northern Diamonds plus the seven other sides looking to claim the silverware...

Northern Diamonds

Captain: Hollie Armitage

Head coach: Dani Hazell

2022 finish: Champions

2022 highest run-scorer: Lauren Winfield-Hill (470)

2022 highest wicket-taker: Linsey Smith (13)

Key winter moves: It's all change at Headingley, where the Diamonds have lost some significant experience in terms of Linsey Smith to Southern Vipers and Nat Sciver-Brunt to new Nottingham-based team Blaze. Also gone are the retired Jenny Gunn and Katherine Sciver-Brunt. Diamonds have signed batter Rebecca Duckworth from Thunder and, on the eve of the season, powerful South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon on an overseas deal until August. But mostly they have opted to make use of their fruitful Academy set-up.

The big question: The Diamonds are targeting not one trophy but two in 2023. They and the Southern Vipers have contested all three Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy finals so far, but the Diamonds haven't quite shown the consistency they'd like in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. They were beaten finalists in 2021 but failed to get out of their group last year. Is the double a realistic goal for the girls in royal blue?

What we're looking forward to seeing: Lauren Winfield-Hill said recently: "We're a different group, but we're stronger than we've ever been". That different group is much younger. England U19s duo Emma Marlow and Lizzie Scott contributed to success last year, as did Phoebe Turner and Jess Woolston - all academy products. Another, in seam bowling all-rounder Grace Hall, has since been elevated to senior ranks, and it will be fascinating to see whether their potential can translate into performance.

Player to watch: Batting all-rounder Hollie Armitage was captain fantastic last year - 343 runs in the top order and 11 wickets with her canny leg-spin. She catches flies in the field and led the side expertly in her second full campaign in charge. The Diamonds hierarchy believe she has all the tools to push on and play senior cricket for England. Another year like last, or better, and they'll likely be right.

Final thought: Leg-spinner Katie Levick is a legend of the game at domestic level. She is the most prolific bowler ever in women's county cricket, taking 189 wickets for Yorkshire alone. But she heads into 2023 on the verge of taking 300 wickets for all teams in List A and T20 cricket combined. She is only three away from that magical milestone.

Central Sparks

Captain: Eve Jones

Head coach: Lloyd Tennant

2022 finish: Fifth

2022 highest run-scorer: Abbey Freeborn (227)

2022 highest wicket-taker: Grace Potts (10)

Key winter moves: Sparks have been busy throughout the close-season, strengthening the squad with early winter moves to secure left-arm fast bowler Katie George and top-order batter Chloe Brewer and more recently adding the prestige signing of experienced Australian batting all-rounder Erin Burns who will be available from early May to the end of July.

The big question: Can Sparks turn their near-misses of recent seasons into silverware? There is plenty of young talent within the Sparks system that is emerging into the first team so will the winter acquisitions bring that extra proven quality and nous to give the squad the vital edge in big moments of games?

What we're looking forward to seeing: The pace and charisma of Issy Wong. The Warwickshire age-group product will bring star quality and experience from stints with Sydney Thunder, Mumbai Indians and Birmingham Phoenix to the Sparks attack.

Player to watch: Hannah Baker's leg spin was one of the standouts in England U19s' World Cup campaign in South Africa during the winter. She finished third top wicket-taker in the tournament as England reached the final and will be looking to follow that up with a productive season for Sparks.

Final thought: A tangible sense of excitement accompanies Sparks into the 2023 season. With some shrewd signings fleshing out a squad which includes more full-time professionals than ever before, the belief that this could well be the year they finally land a trophy appears well-founded.

South East Stars

Captain: Bryony Smith

Head coach: Johann Myburgh

2022 finish: Play-off finalists

2022 highest run scorer: Bryony Smith (226)

2022 highest wicket-taker: Alice Davidson-Richards and Eva Gray (9)

Key winter moves: South African all-rounder Paige Scholfield has been the big arrival over the winter from rivals Southern Vipers. Her 11 wickets at 20 apiece, plus 175 runs at 25 were key to guiding Vipers to the final of this competition last season. Scholfield will fill the void left by the exit of Eva Gray to Sunrisers, while Chloe Brewer and wicketkeeper Rhianna Southby have departed for Central Sparks and Southern Vipers respectively.

The big question: How many players will Stars lose to England duty? They were heavily impacted last year and Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey look shoo-ins again this time. Smith, Freya Davies and Alice Davidson-Richards all spent time with England in 2022 as well, so Stars will want to make hay over the first five rounds of games in May before their squad depth is tested by such call-ups.

What we're looking forward to seeing: It will be great to see Tash Farrant running in again with the new ball. Her star was rising in 2021 both with England and domestically - she had a stunning Hundred campaign for the Oval Invincibles. A back injury ruled the Greece-born 26-year-old out for almost the whole campaign last season, so to have her fit and firing again will be a major plus.

Player to watch: Aside from the usual suspects keep an eye on wicketkeeper Kira Chathli. The 23-year-old south Londoner firmly established herself as Stars' No 1 behind the timbers in 2022, leading to the departure of previous incumbent Rhianna Southby. There was also a first List-A half-century and some quick cameos in the Charlotte Edwards Cup suggesting a leap forward bat in hand to go with her developing glovework.

Final thought: Stars were the nearly franchise of 2022, losing out in playoff/semi-finals of both competitions. The batting misfired in both instances, in the case of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, when they were weakened by England call-ups. With the final set for September - soon after the conclusion of the England versus Sri Lanka one-day series - Stars will hope they can get that far and then go one step further.

Image: Charlotte Edwards coached Mumbai Indians to WPL glory. Can she now win another Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with Southern Vipers?

Southern Vipers

Captain: Georgia Adams

Head coach: Charlotte Edwards

2022 finish: Runners Up

2022 highest run-scorer: Emily Windsor (288 - 261 for Vipers, 27 for Lightning)

2022 highest wicket-taker: Tara Norris (12)

Key winter moves: The Vipers have lost three stalwarts. Carla Rudd retired having been the side's wicketkeeper since the first Kia Super League match in 2016. Paige Scholfield was another KSL Viper but switched to South East Stars, while Lancashire Thunder recruit Tara Norris' left-arm pace will be a great miss. Rudd's exit has created an intriguing battle for the gloves between previous loanee Chloe Hill and former Star Rhianna Southby. Linsey Smith has also re-joined - from Northern Diamonds - having been an original KSL Viper.

The big question: How will Vipers deal without their England players from July onwards? With Danni Wyatt, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier and Freya Kemp likely to feature in the first five matches, Vipers should get off to a flying start. But once the international summer begins at the end of June, all could either disappear or only be available sporadically. That means pressure on the likes of Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan and Charlotte Taylor to become consistent match-winners.

What we're looking forward to seeing: Charlotte Edwards squeezing the best out of players again. Edwards didn't apply for the England head coach job last year, instead focusing on the Vipers and her franchise work. Since then, she has won the inaugural Women's Premier League in India and topped the Women's Big Bash table in Australia (before losing the final) - all while finding fresh ways to get all the talent out of her squads.

Player to watch: Mary Taylor. Last year all the noise was about Freya Kemp, and she was playing for England by July. While Taylor is unlikely to step up to international level as quickly, there is a buzz about her right-arm pace. Taylor was a travelling reserve for the U19s World Cup and took two wickets on her Vipers debut last year. She also has a twin sister at the Vipers, Millie, who bowls left-arm wrist spin.

Final thought: No one knows how to win games like the Vipers. They haven't been in every RHFT final for nothing - with two wins out of three. But after finally losing the RHF Trophy crown to Diamonds last year, they will be desperate to get their hands back on the trophy. If they are to do so, it will likely be a complete squad success.

Image: Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has signed for Sunrisers

Sunrisers

Captain: Kelly Castle

Head coach: Andy Tennant

2022 finish: Eighth

2022 highest run-scorer: Grace Scrivens (297)

2022 highest wicket-taker: Grace Scrivens (13)

Key winter moves: Sunrisers pulled off something of a coup by signing former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk, who is available from mid-May until late July. They have also strengthened their bowling line-up with the arrival of seamer Eva Gray - South East Stars' leading wicket-taker in last year's tournament - while Scotland all-rounder Saskia Horley joins the side for their first five games.

The big question: Put simply, can Sunrisers finally break their duck in the 50-over format by registering a win? The team have now played 20 matches in the tournament and are yet to sample victory - although they got close on several occasions last year, notably when they squandered winning positions against Northern Diamonds and Western Storm.

What we're looking forward to seeing: The extent to which Van Niekerk's experience and competitive edge rubs off on the rest of Sunrisers' squad. There is no shortage of talent in a line-up that already includes players such as Cordelia Griffith, Mady Villiers and teenage all-rounder Grace Scrivens - but it's vital they develop a more steely edge to capitalise on their opportunities and convert potential into results at last.

Player to watch: Grace Scrivens was the breakout star of Sunrisers' campaign in 2022, hitting four half-centuries at the top of the order as well as heading the wicket-taking charts ahead of fellow off-spinner Villiers. The 19-year-old captained England to the U19 T20 World Cup final earlier this year and it's surely only a matter of time before full international honours follow.

Final thought: Under the fresh leadership of head coach Andy Tennant, Sunrisers have shown real signs of promise during pre-season. Galvanised by the marquee signing of Van Niekerk, they should be competitive in this year's tournament.

Image: Nat Sciver-Brunt (pictured), Sarah Glenn and Tammy Beaumont have joined The Blaze

The Blaze

Captain: Kirstie Gordon

Head coach: Chris Guest

2022 finish: Sixth

2022 highest run-scorer: Kathryn Bryce (233)

2022 highest wicket-taker: Grace Ballinger & Kirstie Gordon (nine)

Key winter moves: Blaze, the new name for the Lightning team that finished sixth last season, have also bolstered their squad by signing World Cup stars Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn to join their England team-mate Tammy Beaumont, with South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, capped 61 times for her country across all formats, coming in as an important overseas addition.

The big question: Can the new arrivals give the team under its new identity the edge it needs to turn competitive performances into wins? Sciver-Brunt may not be available too often but Blaze will hope that the experience of De Klerk, part of the South African team that beat England in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup, and Glenn - on the losing side that day - can make a significant impact on results, as well as helping younger team-mates grow their game.

What we're looking forward to seeing: How Kirstie Gordon can bring her competitive nature and tactical nous to bear in her first season as captain of the East Midlands regional team after taking over from Kathryn Bryce in the role. A student of the game, the 25-year-old left-arm spinner has international experience with England as well as her native Scotland and has the positive attitude to lead from the front.

Player to watch: The 18-year-old leg-spinner Josie Groves, who made her senior county debut for Northamptonshire aged just 14, is an up-and-coming talent. She has been part of the Lightning squad for two years, played for the England side that finished runners-up in last winter's inaugural Women's U19 World Cup and signed her first professional contract this year. She took five wickets and recorded a maiden half-century in last season's competition.

Final thought: After a couple of seasons among the weaker teams in the women's regional competitions, having a new home may be as important to the East Midlands side as a new name. The switch to Trent Bridge from Loughborough University puts the squad on a more professional footing, which head coach Chris Guest hopes will hope the many talented prospects in his group to realise their potential.

Image: USA international Tara Norris has swapped Southern Vipers for Thunder

Thunder

Captain: Ellie Threlkeld

Head coach: Paul Shaw

2022 finish: Seventh place

2022 highest run-scorer: Ellie Threlkeld (266)

2022 highest wicket-taker: Alex Hartley (10)

Key winter moves: Thunder have been busy. Six signings include a trio of eye-catching contracted professionals in USA left-arm quick Tara Norris (Southern Vipers) and all-rounders Naomi Dattani (Sunrisers) and Fi Morris (Western Storm). West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin, the self-confessed 'World Boss', returns as overseas. All-rounder Steph Butler (Central Sparks) and Scottish seamer Hannah Rainey have also inked pay-as-you-play deals. Serial trophy winner Norris last month became the first player to take five wickets in a WPL match in India.

The big question: Thunder have always had the talent and infrastructure, but they have lacked the experience and know-how to challenge the top sides for silverware. But the messages from within the camp have now changed from, 'Be patient, we're a developing side' to, 'We genuinely believe we can win trophies now'. The addition of those aforementioned signings has been key to an increased belief, as has significant development from within. Can they deliver?

What we're looking forward to seeing: It would be fantastic to see Thunder in a position to challenge champions and arch-rivals Northern Diamonds for the title. A real northern powerhouse in regional cricket would do wonders for the development of cricket in this part of the country. What a final that would be at Northampton's Wantage Road in late September to wrap up an Ashes summer.

Player to watch: A number of players set for big summers could be chosen - from Emma Lamb to Ellie Threlkeld to England U19s wicketkeeper-batter Seren Smale. But let's go for another England U19, the dynamic all-rounder Liberty Heap. A newly-contracted batter-spinner, the Lowerhouse teenager is a real excitement machine with the bat, be it up the order or in the finisher's role. A breakthrough summer is incoming.

Image: Sophie Luff will captain Western Storm once again

Western Storm

Captain: Sophie Luff

Head coach: Trevor Griffin

2022 finish: Fourth

2022 highest run scorer: Sophie Luff (268)

2022 highest wicket-taker: Lauren Filer (11)

Key winter moves: Storm have undertaken a changing of the guard with stalwarts Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris and Katie George all departing at the end of last season. England captain Heather Knight, World Cup winner Fran Wilson and talismanic skipper Sophie Luff have each signed new contracts, while first-team regulars Dani Gibson, Nat Wraith and Alex Griffiths have been retained. Sophia Smale, Lauren Filer, Niamh Holland and Chole Skelton have been handed maiden professional contracts, each having progressed through Storm's academy.

The big question: Will this be the season Storm finally rekindle past glories by returning to trophy-winning status? Times have proved comparatively lean since Heather Knight led the Storm troopers to Kia Super League success in 2019 and, four years on, the West Country outfit are a team in transition. Having played second fiddle to Southern Vipers, Northern Diamonds and South East Stars in recent seasons, all those connected with the club will be hoping the return of Trevor Griffin as head coach can inspire an upturn in fortunes.

What we're looking forward to seeing: Lauren Filer steaming in with the new ball and reproducing the vim and vigour that saw her end last season as Storm's leading wicket-taker in the 50-over competition. A winter spent working with veteran Somerset seamer Jack Brooks might just help her find the consistency needed to move to the next level.

Player to watch: Sophia Smale. The 18-year-old slow left armer from Newport enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022, emerging from the academy to become an ever-present in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She further enhanced her burgeoning reputation when helping Oval Invincibles to glory in The Hundred, finishing as her side's joint leading wicket-taker and being named as the summer's 'breakout star'. Now Storm's go-to spin option, Smale represented England at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa during the winter.

Final thought: Storm have ground to make up if they are to challenge the likes of Northern Diamonds, Southern Vipers and South East Stars. But anything feels possible with Griffin back at the helm and a phalanx of talented young players at his disposal. Emerging stars Smale, Holland, Filer and Skelton are another year older and more experienced and, providing they can help share the load of responsibility with senior players Luff, Wilson and Knight, there is no reason why Storm cannot do better in 2023.