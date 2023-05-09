The Ashes: Jofra Archer returning home from IPL due to injury putting his Ashes hopes in jeopardy

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is returning home from the IPL due to injury, putting his hopes of playing in this summer's Ashes in jeopardy.

Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by the ECB, will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.

Mumbai Indians announced on Tuesday morning that England team-mate Chris Jordan will replace Archer, who left the IPL last month to have a minor procedure in Belgium on his right elbow.

The Indian Premier League outfit tweeted: "Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season. Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation."

Archer has not played a Test since March 2021 and only returned to international cricket earlier this year after an absence of nearly two years, owing to elbow and back injuries.

ECB confirms Archer will return home and work on rehab

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Archer "pushing through the discomfort" while playing had proved "challenging".

A statement read: "The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that fast bowler Jofra Archer will return from the Indian Premier League with immediate effect.

"Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery. However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging.

"Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery.

"The ECB would like to thank the Mumbai Indians for their support and cooperation during this time.

"Archer will return to the UK this week and will work on his rehab with the medical department and Sussex County Cricket Club, respectively."

West Indies legend Chris Gayle says although England play good, aggressive cricket they still need 'express' Archer in their Ashes side this summer, with the series starting on June 16 at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports.

Discussing Archer's injury woes, Gayle told Sky Sports: "It's sad to see. He's been out for a long time but it's good to see him back on the field.

"He missed a few games in the IPL. England need him; world cricket needs him as well. We need an express, entertainment from a fast bowler. I wish him all the best."

England managing director Rob Key has predicted Archer will have a "massive impact" this summer.

"We're going to select for the Ireland Test, so hopefully he'll be available for selection for that, at this point I'm assuming he will be," said Key speaking at the Bob Willis Fund golf day earlier this month.

"We expect Jofra to be a massive part of that, and I think Jofra at some point will have a massive impact in the Ashes."

When is The Ashes?

Ben Stokes will lead England for the first time in an Ashes series, with the hosts looking to regain the urn for the first time since 2015, and - after a four-day Test against Ireland - it will all begin at Edgbaston on June 16.

The series will then move onto Lord's (June 28-July 2) and Headingley (July 6-10), the scene of Stokes' 2019 heroics, before finishing at Emirates Old Trafford (July 19-23) and The Kia Oval (July 27-31).

