Rob Key predicts Jofra Archer to have 'massive' impact in Ashes | Jonny Bairstow has to 'get himself fit'

England managing director Rob Key has predicted that Jofra Archer will have a "massive impact" in this summer's Ashes.

Archer has not played Test cricket since February 2021 and has undergone multiple operations over the past two years, although impressed in white-ball tours for England over the winter in South Africa and Bangladesh.

He is now improving his fitness in the IPL and Key expects the fast bowler to play a big role for the side this summer as Ben Stokes looks to build a powerful bowling attack to face Australia.

"We're going to select for the Ireland test, so hopefully he'll be available for selection for that, at this point I'm assuming he will be," said Key speaking at the Bob Willis Fund golf day.

Sir Andrew John Strauss and Ebony Rainford-Brent agree that it would be a significant blow to England should Jofra Archer miss out on the Ashes.

"Then we've got a crop of bowlers, Ben has spoken about how he wants eight bowlers, at least, ready for the Ashes, which we've got and more actually.

"They're all in different parts, Jofra's part of the fast crew with Mark Wood and Ollie Stone people like that, then you've got (Ollie) Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jimmy (James) Anderson those guys.

"We expect Jofra to be a massive part of that, and I think Jofra at some point will have a massive impact in the Ashes."

There is also an anxious wait to see if Jonny Bairstow will be back to full fitness for the Ashes after breaking his leg on a golf course last September.

Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson provides an update on the fitness of Jonny Bairstow as he targets a place in England's Ashes squad following his recovery from a broken leg.

The 33-year-old subsequently missed England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign in Australia in October and November and the winter Test series in Pakistan and New Zealand but has been back in action for Yorkshire on his quest to feature this summer.

However, Key is focused on seeing Bairstow get back to full fitness before conversations over his possible inclusion in the Ashes squad begin.

"He was a massive part of the success we had last summer, the way that he played, he was one of the best batsman in the world I'd say at that point, he's a fantastic player," added Key.

England's Jonny Bairstow scored 97 runs off 88 balls for Yorkshire's Second XI on his return from a broken leg he sustained on a golf course last year.

"But we've purposely just said to him said 'Jonny you've got to get yourself fit', he had a horrific injury playing golf actually, as people know, and the problem is you start to think 'what do we do here, what do we do here' and it's like we just need to see him back fit.

"It's down to him as well, to go out there and do what he thinks is the best way for him to get back in the side. It's just really great to see him back playing."

Edgbaston will go "Blue For Bob" on day two of the first Ashes Test this summer in memory of Bob Willis and to raise awareness and funds to fight prostate cancer.

