Jofra Archer angry at report of elbow operation during IPL season

Jofra Archer has expressed his anger at a report saying he had left the Indian Premier League this month to have surgery on his troublesome right elbow in Belgium.

The England pace bowler featured in the Mumbai Indians' season-opener on April 2 but then missed their next four matches before returning to action on Saturday.

The PA news agency reported that Archer flew to Belgium to see his specialist during a near three-week absence for Mumbai, and according to The Telegraph he had minor surgery before going back to India.

But Archer responded to the report suggesting he had undergone an operation with a post on Twitter that read: "Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy.

"Who ever the reporter is shame on you, an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it's people like you that are the problem."

Archer came back into the Mumbai team at the weekend and bowled his full four-over allocation, claiming one wicket for the cost of 42 runs in Mumbai's defeat to the Punjab Kings.

He was rested for Tuesday's fixture against Gujarat Titans but could again come back into the reckoning when Mumbai take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

England's medical team have been working closely with their counterparts at the franchise, with Archer still only a few months into his comeback following stress fractures to his elbow and then his back.

He put in some encouraging performances on his England return in the white-ball tours of South Africa and Bangladesh, after 17 months out, leading to suggestions he could have a starring role in this summer's Ashes series.

Archer, who picked up 22 wickets for England in the 2019 Ashes, has not played a Test since February 2021. And his county side Sussex have indicated he may not play any first-class cricket for them before the Ashes, which begins with the first Test at Edgbaston on June 16.

Archer has been keen to play down expectations and said when he was out in Bangladesh: "If I can play one [Ashes] game this summer, I'll be happy.

"If I play more than one, that's just a bonus."