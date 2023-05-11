Sky Sports Cricket Podcast: Katherine Sciver-Brunt on retirement, money in women's cricket, and what is next

Katherine Sciver-Brunt has revealed to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast that she felt a sense of "relief" when she announced her retirement from international cricket.

Sciver-Brunt's retirement comes after 267 appearances and 335 wickets across all formats, her full retirement from international cricket following from retiring from the Test format last year.

She made her England debut in 2004, won three World Cups and four Ashes series and topped the wicket-taking charts for England Women in both T20 and ODI cricket.

Despite her incredible 19-year career, Sciver-Brunt admitted she felt "happy" to finally have made the "right" decision.

"It is mad. When I made the decision I felt relieved, relieved I had made the decision and that I was going to stick to it," Sciver-Brunt told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"The only things that creep in sometimes are that 'what ifs' but they are not important.

"What is important is that I am happy and ultimately overall it is the right decision.

"I will only feel better and better about this as time goes on.

"Obviously it is going to be difficult to watch the girls take on the Aussies in a couple of months."

The growth of women's cricket: Temptation to continue?

With women's cricket on the rise and the money in the game increasing, there could have been the temptation for Sciver-Brunt to extend both her international and domestic career.

Indeed, Sciver-Brunt's wife, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, went for an astonishing £320,000 in the inaugural WPL auction.

However, for the England stalwart, the memories made in the earlier part of her career, when she played "purely for the love of it", are what matter.

"The memories that I made in the first 10 years of my career are priceless and you cannot possibly have experienced what we did with privilege and money," she added.

"Those things come with playing for the absolute pure love of it and going to the strangest, funniest places on earth and just getting stuck in, not knowing what you are doing, thinking it is hell at the time but looking back it is one of the best times you ever make.

"I don't feel envious or anything like that because the way I felt in the latter part of my career, especially the last five years, is your heart beats faster, you are more anxious, you feel stressed.

"There are so many more eyes on you and more ways to mess up and so much more pressure on you to perform because you are being paid now.

"Over 19 years, with what I have done outside of the game has created what I have now and not a lot of people are lucky enough to do that."

What is next?

Although Sciver-Brunt will continue to play in The Hundred with Trent Rockets, live on Sky Sports, many have started to ask what is next for the England bowler.

That is a question even Sciver-Brunt herself is yet to answer.

"I don't like sitting still. I just want to work and do stuff. I will try my hand at anything," she said.

"Maybe a bit of what you guys are doing, maybe some commentary, some consulting with the pathway coach or an assistant coach with a franchise team.

"I will give everything a go because I might try all of that and say 'I don't like it, I would rather be a labourer on a building site'.

"I just want to take the time to wake up every morning and say 'what do I fancy doing, oh I will do that'."