England seamer Chris Woakes targets Ashes after wondering whether Test career was over

Chris Woakes is "hungry" to return to Test cricket this Ashes summer after wondering whether he would ever get back in England's red-ball team.

All-rounder Woakes is in line for his first Test appearance since March 2022 - and first at home since August 2020 - against Ireland at Lord's from Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

A knee injury prevented the seamer from featuring last summer, with the 34-year-old watching on as England won six Tests out of seven under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

That successful run now reads 10 victories from 12, following a 3-0 sweep of Pakistan and a 1-1 draw in New Zealand over the winter.

Asked whether he feared his Test career could be over, Woakes said: "I suppose those sorts of doubts do run through your mind a little bit.

"Whether it be through form or injury, there is always someone knocking on the door or younger players ready to come in. That is part and parcel of being at the top of your sport.

Image: Woakes (pictured), Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts are set to form England's seam attack at Lord's with James Anderson (groin) and Ollie Robinson (ankle) not being risked

"It is an amazing feeling to be back in England colours and I am ready to give it my all.

"Whenever you get the opportunity to put the shirt on it is an opportunity to impress and contribute to wins and with a huge summer ahead you want to be a part of that."

It was great to see the guys playing with a smile on their face and playing so well. We had had some tough times before that – one win in 17 – so for them to win the matches that they have, playing the way they have, has been brilliant. Baz [Brendon McCullum] and Ben [Stokes] have bought a new lease of life to the team.

Woakes: Injuries in bowling group not a concern

James Anderson (groin) and Ollie Robinson (ankle) will not be risked in the Ireland Test, with the two set to return for the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston from June 16.

That means Woakes, Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts are set to form the seam attack against the Irish at Lord's, a ground where Woakes has taken 27 wickets in five Tests at an average of 11.33.

The Warwickshire man's tally includes three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6-17 against Ireland four years ago when England rolled their opponents for 38 to win by 143 runs.

Woakes said: "You're always hungry to play for England.

"Going through the bad times, like last summer where I was desperate to play but my body didn't let me, reminded me you have to enjoy playing. Your career is a relatively short one so make the most of it.

"We have a very good pool of fast bowlers. There have been niggles around and you imagine you are going need to tap in to that pool of fast bowlers at some point.

Image: Jofra Archer (pictured) will miss the summer due to a recurrence of an elbow injury, while fellow paceman Olly Stone (hamstring) is set sit out at least the first Ashes Test

"As bowlers there are always niggles, you are always sore. There are some things you can play through and some you can't. With such a big series coming up, you obviously want everyone as fit as possible but I don't think it's that much of a concern.

"The injuries haven't been overly serious - other than Jofra Archer's (elbow) injury [which has ruled him out of the summer] so our thoughts are with him."

