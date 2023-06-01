The Ashes: Australia coach Daniel Vettori praises 'impressive' England and their 'winning cricket'

Daniel Vettori insists it is England's winning habit rather than their 'Bazball' style that has earned the respect of Australia ahead of this summer's Ashes.

The five-match Ashes series gets under way at Edgbaston on Friday June 16, live on Sky Sports, with England looking to build on a run that has seen them win 10 of 12 Test matches since Brendon McCullum - nicknamed 'Baz' - and Stokes took to the helm.

Vettori - now Australia's spin bowling coach - played alongside McCullum for New Zealand and says the results achieved under his compatriot trump the explosive manner in which they were achieved.

"Irrespective of the style, they (England) are playing winning cricket," Vettori told the media on Thursday. "And I think that's the thing that everyone gravitates towards.

"The fact that they've played so well over an extended period of time is what's been so impressive.

"Probably like Andrew [McDonald, Australia's head coach], Brendon is the same in that he wouldn't want to make the attention about himself. It's just he's got this moniker go for him now. But I think that's Brendon since he came out of the womb - he's pretty positive."

Australia ready for fully-fit Stokes

England are hoping that Stokes is able to play a full part in the five-Test series following his struggle with a knee injury that has required a cortisone injection.

Stokes' knee injury flared up during the series draw in New Zealand in February and he has only bowled one over since, in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings on April 3.

The 31-year-old played just two matches for Chennai due to niggles and non-selection but says he was able to work on giving himself the best chance possible of playing a full role with the ball this summer.

"I don't think it will affect how we (Australia) prepare, but we will be preparing for him (Ben Stokes) to be at his normal (fitness)," Vettori added. "One of the top all-rounders in world cricket.

"I think we know how much he brings to the table as an all-rounder. It's like Cameron Green for us, offering that balance, the ability to come in and be an aggressive weapon along with his batting, which has been exceptional.

"I think any team wants their all-rounder up and running because it makes everything else run so smoothly."

England warm up for the Ashes with a one-off Test against Ireland and Australia face India in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval, with Vettori undecided over who has the better build-up.

"Ask me again on the back of these four days of prep!" the former spin bowler said. "But there's a real excitement that we have the ability to play one of the best teams in the world in such a crucial game and that should set us up well for the Ashes.

"It's six Tests of high intensity and you couldn't ask for anything more."

Watch England's Test summer live on Sky Sports Cricket. The Ashes series gets under way at Edgbaston from Friday June 16.