Nat Sciver-Brunt: Ashes ticket sales show 'incredible growth' of women's cricket as England prepare for Australia challenge

Nat Sciver-Brunt is eagerly awaiting the "incredible" moment England get to kick off their Ashes summer in front of a packed crowd.

A record-breaking crowd is set to descend on Trent Bridge later this month for the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test Match, with 11,000 tickets already sold.

The fixture between old foes England and Australia, which begins on June 22, will be the first five-day Women's Test match hosted by the former and is set to break the attendance record for a women's Test in England.

For Sciver-Brunt, the match will be another moment to mark just how far the women's game has come.

"We are getting ready as a side and it is getting close now and we are really excited," she said.

"I think the addition of the fifth day is going to be really vital for getting a result and we are really excited to be at Trent Bridge which I have made a little bit of a home for myself over the last few years with The Hundred.

"We are really excited to get going at such an iconic venue - and to get that support with the amount of tickets sold is really incredible.

"It is going to be a great series. It has been brilliant and to hear the numbers is just incredible.

"But it shows where women's sport is at the minute and also when you market something right and put it out there for the world to know about, people will come.

"We are really excited to be part of such a massive summer."

Australia will be without their captain Meg Lanning for the Ashes after she was "withdrawn from the squad due to a medical issue which requires management from home".

Instead, wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy will captain the team, with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath as vice-captain.

Despite the huge loss for the visitors, Sciver-Brunt maintains England will prepare in the same way.

Image: Meg Lanning will not feature in the Ashes this summer

"It will be a big change for them. It is their captain and a really pivotal player for them," she added.

"We hope that Meg is OK and that will change their side a little bit but it won't change our preparation too much.

"I am sure they will bring that same Australian competitiveness with them.

"It will be a big change but we are excited to get going against them.

There is also change to get used to in the England set-up after Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat's wife, retired from international cricket last month.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt made her England debut in 2004, won three World Cups and four Ashes series and topped the wicket-taking charts for England Women in both IT20 and ODI cricket.

With 267 appearances and 335 wickets across all formats to her name, she is a big presence to fill in camp and her absence is already being felt.

"It has already felt a little bit strange to be honest," Nat Sciver-Brunt said.

"She was such a big part of our team on the field but off the field, she was a huge person to drive energy and be a bit silly in the changing rooms at times.

"There will be a few people to fill those holes, I am sure, but it will be different playing for England without her.

"We are excited to see who steps up to take her position and excited about the group at the minute."

