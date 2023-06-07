World Test Championship final: Australia close day one on 327-3 vs India as Travis Head and Steve Smith pile on runs

Travis Head struck a 106-ball century as his mammoth stand with Steve Smith propelled Australia to 327-3 at stumps on day one of the World Test Championship final against India at The Kia Oval.

Head (146no off 156 balls) clinched his sixth Test hundred, and first overseas, during an unbroken stand of 251 with Steve Smith (95no off 227) for Australia's fourth wicket after the exits of Usman Khawaja (0), David Warner (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (26).

Khawaja was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj for a 10-ball duck in the fourth over - Australia were 2-1 at that point - before Warner and Labuschagne fell in the space of three overs either side of lunch as Pat Cummins' men slipped from 71-1 to 76-3.

Australia

However, Head and Smith denied India, who had elected to bowl and left out spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, any further breakthroughs in the battle between the top two sides in the ICC Test rankings as they piled on the runs in the south London sunshine.

Head was the aggressor, striking 22 fours and a six and ending the day with a strike-rate of 93.59, while Smith amassed 14 fours, the last of which, from the final ball of the evening, took him five runs shy of what would be his 31st Test hundred.

India strike early as Khawaja falls for a duck

Australia, who begin their Ashes defence against England at Edgbaston from Friday June 16, are in their first World Test Championship final, while India are in their second after an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the 2021 showpiece in Southampton.

Warner and Labuschagne added 69 from 108 deliveries after the early exit of Khawaja, a stand that was ended when Warner gloved Shardul Thakur down the leg-side.

The veteran opener has now passed fifty only once in his last 16 Test innings - a knock of 200 against South Africa at the MCG in December - but battled hard on Wednesday morning in the face of some excellent India bowling.

Labuschagne was smashed on the left thumb by Umesh Yadav but after downing some painkillers he batted on - before his knock was ended as Mohammed Shami uprooted his off stump.

Image: Steve Smith was unbeaten on 95 at stumps on day one in south London

The World Test Championship final is scheduled to run until Sunday, although the game could be extended into Monday's reserve day in the event of bad weather.

The trophy will be shared if the match ends in a draw.

Image: Head's hundred was his first in Test cricket outside Australia

Head: I go under the radar batting with Smith

Australia batter, Travis Head: "After losing the toss this morning, we have done an exceptional job. There is still plenty there [for the bowlers] with the second new ball so there is hard work to do in the morning.

"I always love batting with Steve [Smith]. I feel like I go under the radar as there are so many plans and unique thoughts that have to go into bowling to him.

"We have had a really good start and need to make sure we double down on that."

