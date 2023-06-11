World Test Championship final: Australia clinch 209-run victory over India at The Oval

Australia completed a 209-run victory over India in the World Test Championship final at the Kia Oval on Sunday.

Chasing 444 for victory, India were bowled out for 234 before lunch in what was their second consecutive WTC final defeat.

It means Australia will head into the Ashes as Test world champions after they stamped out India's resistance in ruthless fashion.

With just five days to go before they renew their biggest rivalry against England at Edgbaston, Australia soared to victory, with Scott Boland providing the key breakthrough, removing star batter Virat Kohli for 49 in the seventh over of the day and making it a double strike by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja two balls later.

Boland was unlikely to play until injury ruled Josh Hazlewood out but the bustling 34-year-old seamer must now be well fancied to take on Ben Stokes' side in Friday's first Test.

India chased the match since the first morning and the demise of Kohli confirmed it was a matter of when, not if, Australia would become first-time world Test champions.

Silence fell over the overwhelmingly pro-India crowd at the Oval along with an air of inevitability.

Rahane, on 20 overnight, reached 46 when he edged Starc behind and began a collapse of the last five India wickets in the 30 minutes before scheduled lunch.

Boland started Australia's celebrations with his two wickets, and Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon also took two each in the morning. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey had four catches in the innings.