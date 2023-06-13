England bowler Kate Cross doubted Ashes inclusion after 'tough few months' recovering from illness

England bowler Kate Cross doubted whether she would feature in the upcoming Ashes series this summer after a "tough few months" battling a parasite infection.

Cross needed multiple rounds of antibiotics to treat the illness, which she admitted affected her not only physically but also mentally as she battled to be fit to face Australia.

However, she is now back to full health and is looking forward to cricket again after being named in England's squad for the Ashes Test against Australia at Trent Bridge, starting on June 22, live on Sky Sports.

"It's been a tough couple of moments," Cross told Sky Sports.

"I've spoken quite openly about the illness I've had but if you'd asked me a month ago about whether I'd be in this Test squad I wouldn't have been confident.

"But I've got an incredible medical team that have helped me get a lot better and I'm really pleased to be here."

Image: Cross is England's most experienced bowler, taking 106 wickets in 73 internationals

She added: "I only got the all clear last Tuesday.

"It was quite close to the squad being announced and being picked so there was doubt, especially from my point of view because I went through a lot of medication that didn't work.

"So, if the last lot didn't work then I'm not sure where we'd be at, but it's worked and I can look forward to some cricket now which is nice."

England Women squad for Ashes Test at Trent Bridge... Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

The multi-format Women's Ashes series starts with the Test match at Trent Bridge between June 22-26 - the first five-day women's Test on English soil - followed by three T20 internationals (July 1, 5 and 8) and three one-day internationals (July 12, 16 and 18), with all games live on Sky Sports.

Ashes holders Australia have won three of the previous four series, including the last two 12-4 on points, with England's last victory coming in Australia at the start of 2014.

Last five women's Ashes series 2021/22 - Australia beat England 12-4 on points

2019 - Australia beat England 12-4 on points

2017/18 - Australia and England drew 8-8 on points

2015 - Australia beat England 10-6 on points

2013/14 - England beat Australia 8-10 on points

The winners of the Test match will earn four points, with sides claiming two points if they are victorious in any of the six white-ball matches.

The Aussies are also the reigning 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Commonwealth Games champions and Cross is fully aware of the tough test England face this summer.

"We absolutely are the underdogs," she said. "They are the best team in the world and have been for a long time now.

"We've not won an Ashes for a long time. We know we are up against it and they are the best team in the world, but that is what is going to stretch us and make our skills better and make us better cricketers because we are chasing the best.

Image: Australia celebrate their T20 World Cup win over South Africa in the final in Cape Town

"Ashes cricket is always really hard fought. We had an unbelievable series over in Australia even though the scoreline didn't suggest that.

"The Test match in Canberra was one of the best I've been involved in and if we can emulate that and recreate it then amazing, but more importantly, we want to entertain people and already 11,000 tickets being sold for the first day is so exciting.

"We are just really looking forward to getting going now."

‘Cricket is a game for everyone | We ant to be pioneers of that’ Speaking to Sky Sports, England bowler Kate Cross discusses the significance of the women’s Ashes being played alongside the men’s Ashes:



“The significance of the Ashes has been proved by the ticket sales.



“Marketing for the first time has been men alongside women and vice versa. Playing at the big grounds and trying to sell lots of tickets. 70,000 tickets are already sold which is the most we’ve ever had for a series at home.



“It goes to show the thirst is there. People want to come and watch Ashes cricket and not just men’s cricket or women’s cricket.



“For players that is what we are desperate to have. We are desperate to have stadiums that we can showcase our skills on, entertain people and try to get as many people as possible coming to watch cricket.



“Ultimately, trying to get as many kids playing cricket as possible and not just kids. We’ve had messages from people starting to play in their forties and fifties. It’s a game for everyone and we want to be the pioneers of that.”

England have named the uncapped Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson in a 15-strong squad for the Women's Ashes Test against Australia.

Seam bowler Filer, 22, has been a regular in the Western Storm side over recent seasons, while club team-mate Gibson, 22, was Storm's leading wicket-taker and third-highest run-scorer in this campaign's Charlotte Edwards Cup.

All-rounder Gibson was named as a travelling reserve for England's T20 World Cup campaign in South Africa in February but, like Filer, has now earned a first full call-up.

When asked about Filer and Gibson's call-ups. Cross praised the depth of women's cricket in the UK: "Getting your first England call-up is what you remember. If people ask you about the moment you can remember where you were and who you rang first, etc.

"They are two great girls. They'll bring so much energy to the group and it goes to show the depth women's cricket has in the UK now that we are able to pull girls out of domestic cricket who have performed and are in form.

"That's a really special place to be."

Following Katherine Sciver-Brunt's retirement in May, Cross is now England's most experienced bowler.

The 31-year-old has taken 106 wickets in 73 internationals and is relishing the opportunity to lead England's attack this summer and add to her tally of international wickets.

Image: Cross is relishing the opportunity to lead England's attack against Australia

When asked about her role as England's most senior bowler, she said: "I am proud to have got to this point.

"Obviously not having Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole in the squad, they are two of the most experienced cricketers England have ever produced so there are holes in the environment now because we will naturally miss that experience.

"But I see it as an opportunity to try and lead the group.

"Whether I play or not, we have not decided that bit yet, but if I did get the opportunity I just want to go out there and try to lead the attack.

"It's a great place to be. I've opened the bowling all my career so to be able to take the new ball for England is something I dreamt of as a little girl. It's a great opportunity."

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)

First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

How the scoring system works for The Women's Ashes?

The winners of the Test match earn four points, with the teams taking two points each in the event of a draw. Two points are awarded for victories in each of the white-ball games, with sides picking up a point apiece in the event of a tie or no result.

