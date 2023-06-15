Sophie Ecclestone and Tammy Beaumont put England Women in commanding position against Australia A

Sophie Ecclestone and Tammy Beaumont put England in control against Australia A on day one of their domestic multi-day match in Derby.

Ecclestone starred with the ball with figures of 5-38 as Australia A struggled to a score of 221 in their first innings.

Charli Knott (51 not out) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (40 off 53 balls) were in good form for Australia A, but wickets fell at regular intervals for the visitors.

Despite Emma Lamb falling for 10, Beaumont made 65 not out for the hosts, while captain Heather Knight was unbeaten on 26 at the close of play.

It means England Women trail Australia Women A by 120 runs with nine wickets remaining.

Meanwhile, England Women A trail Australia Women by 149 runs with eight wickets remaining after the tourists were all out for 284 at Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester.

Beth Mooney top scored with 107, but, in reply Grace Scrivens (55no) and captain Lauren Winfield-Hill (53no) put on an unbeaten partnership of 108 as the hosts closed the day on 135-2.