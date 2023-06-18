The Ashes: First England vs Australia Test in the balance as tourists fire with ball on rain-hit day three

England 28-2 in second innings, leading Australia by 35, as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley fall amid barrage from Australia quicks; England earlier dismissed Australia for 386 as Ben Stokes' captaincy shone again - watch day four live on Monday (10.15am on air, 11am start)
England were subjected to an electrifying barrage from Australia's seamers under leaden skies on a rain-hit third day of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston as the game remained in the balance.
Pat Cummins (1-9 from 5.3 overs) and Scott Boland (1-1 from two overs) dismissed Ben Duckett (19) and Zak Crawley (7) respectively amid a 22-ball spell sandwiched between two rain breaks in which England scored only two runs and a wicket looked like falling every delivery.
The second rain interruption proved terminal for the day - England closing on 28-2, and just 35 runs in front, with Ollie Pope (0no) and Joe Root (0no) yet to get off the mark.
England began their second innings with a seven-run lead after dismissing Australia for 386 - the tourists losing their last four wickets for 14 runs once Usman Khawaja (141 off 321 balls) finally departed, yorked by Ollie Robinson having seemingly been befuddled by home skipper Ben Stokes' funky field placings.
Stokes' hosts ticked along to 26-0 in the 6.5 overs prior to the first rain break but were tormented in the 25 minutes before the next one, losing Duckett and Crawley in the space of four deliveries
Cameron Green added to his glittering array of gully catches by taking a blinder off Cummins to remove Duckett, while Crawley snicked a snorter from Boland in the following over, before Australia squandered a review looking to have Root caught off Cummins.
It was another stunning period in a game that has continually seesawed, including in the morning session when Australia were 372-6, just 31 runs in arrears, and primed for a first-innings advantage - until Khawaja fell and the tail was skittled.
Stokes deployed a number of close catchers in front of square on the off- and leg-sides to Khawaja, a move that appeared to fox the opener as he skipped down the pitch and was bowled by Robinson.
Cummins (38) - with whom Khawaja had shared a seventh-wicket stand of 34 - Nathan Lyon (1) and Boland (0) were then bounced out as Australia fell short of England's 393-8 declared.
The Baggy Greens had resumed 82 runs in arrears on 311-5 and cut that deficit to 55 before James Anderson bowled Alex Carey for 66, ending a stand of 118 with Khawaja for the sixth wicket.
Carey's dismissal would have particularly pleased wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow after he dropped the batter on 26 on Saturday evening and then again on 52 on Sunday morning.
Bairstow has made three blemishes in the match having also fluffed the chance to stump Green for nought on day two.
There was disappointment for Moeen Ali, too, with the off-spinner losing 25 per cent of his match fee for applying spray to his bowling hand without the umpires' permission late in Saturday's play.
Moeen used the spray to deal with a blister on his index finger which is giving him real gip and could impact on his ability to bowl in Australia's second innings at Edgbaston.
The 36-year-old bowled four overs on Sunday morning, during which he was collared for two sixes by Cummins, as he ended with innings figures of 2-147 from 33 overs.
Australia spinner Lyon was given a solitary over before the initial rain break on day three but was just a spectator when play resumed as he watched Cummins and Boland send Duckett and Crawley packing.
