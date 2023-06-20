The Ashes 2023: Sky Sports Cricket panel debate Australia and England's clash of styles after tourists win Edgbaston classic

Pat Cummins had barely hit the winning runs in the first Test of this year’s Ashes series before the debate over the clash of styles between England and Australia fired up.

At Edgbaston, the more traditional approach to five-day, red-ball cricket from the tourists narrowly triumphed over the aggressive and entertaining 'Bazball' approach employed by the hosts.

Ben Stokes' bold decision to declare at the end of the first day, his inventiveness in setting fields on a pitch offering little for the bowlers and England's aggressive approach with the bat underlined their intent to carry on with the approach which has served them well in the past year.

But it was his opposite number Cummins who was celebrating at the end of day five, with all questions about his defensive approach in the field and decisions to leave Mitchell Starc out of the team forgotten about as Australia took a 1-0 series lead with a two-wicket win.

Afterwards, Sky Sports' pundits gave their views on the different approach from England and Australia, and what it means for the rest of the series.

Ricky Ponting: England have the most questions to answer

"I think England have got the most questions to answer. Their style of play: Is it going to hold up in an Ashes series?

"By no means am I saying that England's method is wrong, I have loved watching them play, but it just goes to show there is more than one way to skin a cat.

"This is a long and hard game. Australia's method has stood up and it has worked.

"I want this series to be played the same way and I know Ben and Brendon [McCullum, England head coach] will play the same way, which adds even more to next week."

Nasser Hussain: Australia showed why they are World Test Champions

"You can't hide behind that [wanting to entertain], and I can almost read Ricky Ponting's mind because he's a winner. England lost [the final Test] in New Zealand as well, if you remember.

"I know they've had Ireland in between, but now they've lost here and there are two games of cricket they could have won, should have won.

"Remember, we've beaten Australia in England since 2001 playing the old-fashioned way - we didn't need 'Bazball' to beat Australia.

"The only thing I'll say is they showed why they're World Test Champions and the No 1 side in the world. They've got some serious players and some seriously tough players as well."

Kevin Pietersen: England fans want a win

"I don't think we can pick this team apart too much. The declaration is of course something which will be spoken about. However, the way both teams played, and for Test cricket as a whole with Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum identifying it needs some entertainment, we got it here this afternoon and we got it over the last five days.

"David Warner said some of the guys in the England dressing room were 'throwing their wickets away' and he said 'we aren't going to play that way'.

"That is also saying something from a senior player in the Australia side that they don't think Test cricket can be played like this or should be played like this.

"English fans want a win. Of course, they want to be entertained and the atmosphere was great. The game was tight and was a nail-biter, but the England fans want them to win. You can talk as much as you like, but in an Ashes series it's about results."

The men's Ashes resumes at Lord's on Wednesday June 28 with the second of five Tests.