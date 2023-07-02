Ben Stokes: Jonny Bairstow dismissal not in the 'spirit of the game' | Pat Cummins: I thought it was fair

Ben Stokes is adamant he would not have appealed for the wicket of an opponent if faced with the same situation which saw Jonny Bairstow dismissed on the deciding day of England’s 43-run defeat to Australia at Lord’s.

Bairstow was given out for 10 off the final ball of the 52nd over as the hosts chased 371 to win the second Test and level the 2023 Ashes series, when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey effected a stumping after the batter had walked out of his crease.

The manner of the dismissal was greeted with a chorus of boos from the partisan Lord's crowd and while England captain Stokes had no problem with Bairstow being given out under the Laws of Cricket, he questioned whether the appeal was within the spirit of the game.

"Taking the whole situation into consideration, the first thing to say is it is out," Stokes said in his post-match press conference. "The thing I had to consider when I was out there was the fact it was the last ball of the over.

"I very shortly questioned the umpires whether they had called over; both were making the gesture towards walking to their opposite positions.

"Jonny left his crease to come out and have the conversation in between overs like every batter does and I think if I was fielding captain at the time, I would have put a lot more pressure on the umpires to ask them around what their decision was around the over.

"Then I would have had to have a real think around the spirt of the game and would I want to potentially win a game with something like that happening - and it would be no."

Stokes' views were echoed by England head coach Brendon McCullum, with the former New Zealand international telling BBC Test Match Special he believed the appeal should not have come at the end of the over.

"I think it was more about the spirit of the game and when you become older and more mature you realise the game and the spirit of it is something you need to protect," McCullum said.

"You have to make decisions in the moment, and they can have effects on games and people's characters.

"By the letter of the law he is out. It is one of those difficult ones to swallow and you look at the small margins it is incredibly disappointing."

Stokes' opposite number Pat Cummins had no issues with the dismissal and cited Bairstow doing similar behind the stumps to try to catch batters out while wicketkeeping for England.

"I thought it was fair," Cummins said. "I've seen Jonny do it all the time - he did it day one to David Warner and in 2019 to Steve [Smith].

"It's a really common thing for 'keepers to do if they see a batter keep leaving their crease. Full credit to him, he saw the opportunity - I think Jonny did it a few balls beforehand - rolled it at the stumps, Jonny left his crease, and you leave the rest to the umpires."

The anger from those in the stands at Lord's over the dismissal seeped into the hallowed walls of the Long Room as well, with Australia players David Warner and Usman Khawaja being confronted by spectators inside the pavilion as the sides left the field for lunch.

The MCC issued swift public and private apologies to the Australia team over the incident and Cummins hopes it does not lead to an end of the tradition of players from both sides walking through the Long Room.

"The MCC came and apologised for the behaviour of some of the members," Cummins said. "I think some of them might lose their membership over the way they behaved.

"Other than that one time, they were fantastic all week. The members here are normally fantastic and really welcoming.

"Something special about playing at Lord's is you feel like you're at really special place surrounded by people who just share a love of the game."

The Bairstow dismissal took some of the shine off what was otherwise another enthralling Test match between these two old rivals, and Stokes was determined not to dwell on that as his side aim to turn around a 2-0 series deficit starting with the third Test at Headingley.

"I know a lot is going to be made of this and I think if I was to go on and on about it, it would take away from what that game was," Stokes said.

"It was an unfortunate situation for the game to have, but it was an incredible game and if it wasn't for that we'd all be talking about what a great game it was.

"I don't think we should be sitting here talking too much about something like that."

