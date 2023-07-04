Women's Ashes: Sophie Ecclestone says England are 'really confident' going into must-win T20 international at The Oval

Sophie Ecclestone says England are "really confident" going into the first of five must-win white-ball games against Australia if they are to regain the Ashes.

Having lost the one-off Test match at Trent Bridge by 89 runs, followed by a final-over defeat in the first T20 international in front of a record crowd at Edgbaston, England currently trail 6-0 in the multi-format series.

Ecclestone, the No 1-ranked IT20 and ODI bowler in the world, is confident, however, that England are closing the gap on the all-conquering Australians - the current 50-over World Cup holders and three-time reigning T20 World Cup champions.

"We're really not far away [from Australia]," Ecclestone told reporters ahead of Wednesday's second IT20 at The Oval. "Obviously they're a great team, but we're competing with them a lot.

"We know what we need to do and I know the girls are up for it. We're really confident going into [Wednesday]. Hopefully we can pull it off and put on a big show in front of a big crowd.

Ecclestone added: "We know it's going to be a really hard task to beat the Aussies five out of five.

"But we're just trying to look ahead to [Wednesday]. We've got a game of cricket to play and we've got to take it one win at a time."

The crowds have been absolutely amazing. Edgbaston was the loudest crowd I’ve ever had in the UK, so hopefully it continues. Going out in front of 20,000 people and inspiring the next generation, it makes everything worth it.

Ecclestone: Healy wouldn't do same as Cummins with Bairstow wicket

With the Women's Ashes running concurrently with the men's, Ecclestone was asked for her thought on the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in England's second Test defeat at Lord's on Sunday.

Bairstow was out stumped by Alex Carey, caught wandering out of his crease at the end of a Cameron Green over, with the third umpire upholding Australia's appeal as the ball was not deemed 'dead'.

Asked on the parallels between Bairstow's dismissal and the 'Mankad' of Charlie Dean by India in an ODI at Lord's last summer, Ecclestone said: "It's not ideal. Personally, I wouldn't want to win games like that.

"You obviously don't want it to happen again, but I think both sides [England and Australia] are more professional than to do that ourselves."

Talking further on Bairstow's dismissal, Ecclestone said, "I think Alyssa (Healy) is more of a pro to not do that", in reference to the Australia Women's wicketkeeper and captain.

She added: "I think there's always spice in Ashes games, no matter what. Playing against the Aussies is such a big contest.

"It has been quite feisty on the sly. Obviously I know a few of the Aussies, so I definitely want to get one up on them. Hopefully that's the case [on Wednesday]."

Women's Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 - Australia won by 89 runs

First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 - Australia won by 4 wickets

- Saturday July 1 - Second T20 international (The Kia Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

Third T20 international (Lord's) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

l - Sunday July 16 (11am start) Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

