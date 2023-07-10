The Ashes 2023: England player ratings - Mark Wood and Chris Woakes shine as series kept alive

We rate England's players out of 10 after the three-wicket win over Australia at Headingley to keep the Ashes alive...

Ben Stokes: 8.5

80 from 108 balls

13 from 15 balls

The man will never quit. After his heroics at Lord's, Stokes was left to pick up the weight of the batting order in the first innings at Headingley and his 80 runs from 108 balls ensured England were still in the Test. As a clearly in-pain Stokes hobbled around and then smashed five sixes, he once again dragged his side into the second innings by the scruff of their necks.

His second innings was a less exciting one, just 13 from 15 balls, but it is fair to say there may not have been this second-innings chance for England without the captain's knock in the first.

Zak Crawley: 7

33 from 39 balls

44 from 55 balls

Crawley was somewhat the pick of the top batting order at Headingley as he stayed steady in the first innings while others around him flailed, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook both falling while he was at the crease.

His second innings was a further improvement as he looked really comfortable at the crease, playing some great drives and dealing with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. A somewhat simple nick behind saw him dismissed by wicketkeeper Alex Carey but his 44 runs were vital in England's run chase.

Ben Duckett: 5

Two from six balls

23 from 31 balls

After an impressive showing a Lord's, it was a disappointing first innings from Duckett as he lasted just three overs before behind caught behind by Carey. He managed to add more in the second innings as he and Crawley lasted through a tense evening session to continue on into the morning but he never looked fully comfortable at the crease. Vital runs but not his most memorable display.

Harry Brook: 8

Three from 11 balls

75 from 93 balls

Brook was promoted up to No 3 in the batting order due to Ollie Pope being ruled out with a shoulder injury and his first attempt at it left something to be desired. With just three runs and a sloppy edge to Smith dismissing him, he had a point to prove in the second innings and boy, did he deliver!

Back in his preferred fifth position in the batting order, Brook anchored the innings for a long period for England, his 75 runs from just 93 balls being the difference after Joe Root and Moeen Ali were dismissed. Although he didn't last until the end of a dramatic day, he showed why Brendon McCullum and Stokes have faith in him. With that display, he also became the fastest batsman to reach 1000 Test runs, taking just 1058 balls to get there.

Joe Root: 5

19 from 45 balls

21 from 33 balls

It seemed that the former England captain didn't quite get firing in the first innings and looked uncomfortable at the crease, Cummins getting the better of him once again as he nicked it to Warner at first slip. It was a similar scenario in the second innings as, just after England looked like they had a partnership forming between him and Brook, he was outsmarted by Cummins once again, gloving it to Carey. He just never seemed to get into his rhythm at Headingley and Root won't be happy with his contributions in the third Test.

It is also hard to forget that he dropped Mitchell Marsh in the first innings when he was on 12. He went on to make 118 runs from 118 balls.

Jonny Bairstow: 4

12 runs from 37 balls

Five runs from eight balls

It was not the homecoming Test at Headingley Bairstow had probably dreamed of after being the focus of this Test after his controversial dismissal at the hands of Alex Carey. It was a poor showing with the bat in both innings, just a combined 17 from both. Indeed, his dismissal at a prime moment in the second will only bring the question up again of whether he is more valuable than Ben Foakes would be in this side. He took two catches behind the wicket but his glovework also left questions - one to forget for Bairstow.

Moeen Ali: 6

0-40 from nine overs

2-34 from 17 overs

He only bowled nine overs in the first innings but Moeen just could not find the breakthrough. However, his contribution in the second innings was exactly what he was brought back into the side for. Removing the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, Moeen ground out some tough overs for England to really bring them back into the match.

With the bat, the experiment to move him to No 3 in the order did not work in the second innings and he was dismissed by a lazy top edge in the first innings for 21 runs. A mixed Test match for Moeen after asking his coach to be moved up the batting order.

Chris Woakes: 9

3-73 from 17 overs

3-68 from 18 overs

32 from 47 balls

Chris Woakes gave the performance you want to give as a bowler when you are brought back into the Test side. With three wickets in each innings and a mountain of overs, he proved why he is so useful to this side. Removing Labuschagne, Head and Marsh in the first innings, he demolished Australia's top batting order then saw off Usman Khawaja, Marsh and Carey in the second.

Not only did Woakes deliver with the ball in hand, he came in and gave a match-winning performance with the bat alongside Mark Wood. Adding 32 runs in the run chase, he was a solid partner for Brook before sealing the win with a big boundary. He is Mr Reliable and one of the standout performers in this Test.

Mark Wood: 9.5

5-34 from 11.4 overs

2-66 from 17 overs

24 from eight balls

16 from eight balls

Wood came back into the side and he proved to be the difference that made England's bowling attack fire on day one. After starting his day with the quickest over ever bowled at Headingley, he kept Australia quiet and dismissed the main man of Khawaja in the process. A five-for and a day to remember, his 95mph deliveries will live on in the Ashes memory. With the bat he even made himself the centre of attention, whacking 24 runs from eight deliveries, including one four and three sixes.

After removing the top order on day one, his job in the second innings was to remove the tailenders and that he did, taking Starc and then Cummins for just one run. With his work with the ball once again done, he came out with the bat to seal the deal, a six and a four in a 16-run cameo getting England over the line. A Test to remember for the Geordie!

Ollie Robinson: N/A

0-38 from 11.2 overs

It was a very quiet opening innings for Robinson as he couldn't find a way through. After leaving the field with a back spasm mid-over, he could not contribute as much as he normally would and that meant he didn't bowl in the second innings. A quiet Test but one hampered by an injury.

Stuart Broad: 7

2-58 from 11.4 overs

3-45 from 14.1 overs

The ever-reliable Broad showed once again why he is such an important cog in this England side. Removing his old foe David Warner in both innings, Broad's theatrics continued to entertain, and his low economy rate is pivotal. He also removed the danger man of Travis Head in the second innings as he rampaged past a half-century, muting the attack of Australia.

