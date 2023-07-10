Women's Ashes: England name Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Filer in squad for ODI series with Australia

England have recalled Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer into the ODI Ashes squad for their series against Australia this month.

Beaumont scored the first double-hundred by an England woman in Tests in the 89-run defeat to Australia last month, a match where Filer took four wickets on debut, before both were left out of the three-match T20 series.

England won the final two T20 fixtures, by three runs at the Oval and five wickets in a weather-affected game at Lord's, to claim their first series victory over Australia since 2017 and keep the Ashes alive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Reaction from Alice Capsey after she hit 46 in England's T20 win over Australia at Lord's

The hosts still trail Australia 6-4 in the multi-format Women's Ashes heading into the sold-out ODI series, which begins at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol on Wednesday.

Further matches takes place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday and The Country Ground in Taunton on July 18, with each fixture worth two points and shown live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Lauren Bell believes the national team is catching with the standards of their Australian rivals as performances in the 2023 Women's Ashes have proven so far

Maia Bouchier, Freya Davies and Lauren Winfield-Hill - who were all in the squad for the T20 fixtures - were not among the 15 names selected, with the rest of the squad unchanged from the series win.

England head coach Jon Lewis said: "We were delighted with our T20 series win and look forward to the next stage of the Ashes with everything to play for.

"We're pleased to welcome Tammy (Beaumont) and Lauren (Filer) back into the group. Tammy showed her quality during the Test match with her double-hundred while Lauren offers us real pace in our bowling alongside Issy (Wong).

Live Women's Ashes Wednesday 12th July 12:30pm

"The support the team have received throughout the series so far has been incredible and it is fitting to finish with this deciding ODI campaign as the first sell-out series in England Women's history.

"We respect Australia and know that this part of the Ashes series will again be a big challenge. However, we take a great deal of confidence and belief from our recent T20 victories and will, as always, be trying to put on a great showing for our fans."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Reaction from both captains after England clinched victory in the 3rd T20 against Australia at Lord's

England Women ODI squad:

Heather Knight (captain, Western Storm), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Lauren Filer (Western Storm), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain, The Blaze), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Watch the first ODI of the multi-format Women's Ashes between England and Australia on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm, ahead of the first ball at 1pm. Stream this summer's men's and women's Ashes series on NOW