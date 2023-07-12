Women's Ashes: Heather Knight fires England to thrilling series-levelling win over Australia in first ODI

England squeaked to a thrilling, nerve-shredding two-wicket win over Australia in the first one-day international at Bristol to see the multi-format Women's Ashes tantalisingly poised, tied at six points apiece with two ODIs remaining.

Tasked with achieving their record ODI chase of 264, England exploded out of the blocks thanks to a blistering 74-run stand between Tammy Beaumont (47 off 42 balls) and Alice Capsey (40 off 34) but a late dramatic late collapse almost saw the Ashes slip through their grasp.

Four wickets fell for 41 runs - Danni Wyatt (14), Amy Jones (2), Sophie Ecclestone (5) and Sarah Glenn (3) out cheaply - to reduce England to 235-8 in the 44th over.

But, crucially, captain Heather Knight remained, hitting a magnificent, unbeaten 75 to see her side over the line with 11 balls to spare, with Kate Cross (19no) providing admirable support in a 32-run partnership.

England's epic triumph in Bristol is their third-straight in white-ball cricket against the visitors, coming off the back of winning the final two T20 internationals for a first series win over Australia since 2017.

Having lost the series-opening Test match at Trent Bridge - handing Australia four points towards the eight they need to retain the Ashes - England then lost the opening IT20 at Edgbaston to fall behind 6-0.

But 'must-win mode' has brought the best out of Knight's side since, and they now harbour real hope of winning back the Ashes for the first time in nine years, the series level with two games to play.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy (8), having crunched two boundaries off her first three deliveries after winning the toss, fell to the fourth, lbw Cross (1-42). Initially not given on the field, England wisely reviewed and were vindicated by DRS.

The hosts could and should have added further to their wicket tally in the early exchanges, with Ellyse Perry dropped twice, on six and 19.

Ecclestone was the first offender, albeit badly put off at first slip by a diving Jones across her sight line, while Cross barely could get a finger on her hugely-difficult chance diving to her right at mid-on.

Ecclestone made amends to open the 13th over, claiming a truly sensational, one-handed leaping grab at full stretch to dismiss Phoebe Litchfield (34).

But despite Ecclestone's inspired effort, the errors continued for England in the field, with Perry put down for a third time - Glenn dropping a dolly at mid-on this time - but this one would not prove too costly as leg-spinner Glenn (1-30) would pick her up with ball in hand in her second over.

Tahlia McGrath was also dropped on seven, Jess Jonassen on 13, while Beth Mooney was put down on 19 and also survived a missed stumping by Jones on 39, the latter truly making England pay for their errors with a majestic, unbeaten 81 to anchor Australia's innings.

Despite England's best efforts with the numerous errors in the outfield, they continued to take wickets. The off-spin of Capsey (1-37) bowled McGrath (24) for her maiden ODI wicket, while Lauren Bell (2-56) picked up two in three balls to reduce Australia to 185-6 in the 37th over.

Nat Sciver-Brunt first claimed a great overhead catch to dismiss Ash Gardner (21), before Bell then bowled Annabel Sutherland for a duck with a beauty to clip the top of off stump.

Jonassen (30) rebuilt with Mooney over the final 10 overs, the pair helping push Australia up to what ultimately proved to be a hugely testing total of 263-8, though it did not initially appear that way with England's swashbuckling start with the bat.

Sophia Dunkley (8) was bowled cheaply by Perry (1-38), a nip-backer beating her through the gate, but Beaumont and Capsey - the latter fresh from her match-winning feats in the final IT20 at Lord's on Saturday - powered England to their record-highest ODI powerplay score of 84-1.

They were aided also by some out-of-character sloppiness with the ball from Australia - a staggering 19 extras conceded in the first 10 - but just when it looked like England might romp to a comfortable victory, Beaumont and Capsey were bundled out in the space of 3.1 overs.

