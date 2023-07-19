Stuart Broad takes 600th Test wicket, second Englishman after James Anderson to reach landmark

Stuart Broad has become the second Englishman to 600 Test wickets after dismissing Travis Head at Emirates Old Trafford.

Broad's early lbw dismissal of Usman Khawaja on day one of the fourth Ashes Test took him to 599 and he then ended a solid innings for Head as he clipped one out to Joe Root at the start of the evening session.

James Anderson, currently on 688 Test wickets, is the only other Englishman to reach 600 in Tests, doing so in the summer of 2020 when he removed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali at The Ageas Bowl.

Spin trio Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Shane Warne (Australia) and Anil Kumble (India) are only three bowlers with more Test wickets than England stalwarts Broad and Anderson.

Sir Ian Botham is third on the list of English Test wicket-takers, amassing 383 across his 102 Tests.

"He joins the elite club alongside Jimmy Anderson. What a cricketer, what a competitor," said Sky Sports' Michael Atherton.

"An absolutely fantastic achievement. Only one other seamer in the history of the game has got those 600 wickets.

"Broad now joins his great mate in that special club where just three spinners and two seamers have got there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stuart Broad made Usman Khawaja his 599th Test wicket, pinning the Australia opener lbw on the opening morning in Manchester.

"No matter what kind of bowler you are, to get to that number of wickets is amazing.

"To do it as a fast bowler, with all the stresses and strains on your body is quite incredible.

"It is a very special wicket that Broad will remember for a long, long time."

Broad's removal of Head makes him the most prolific England seamer against Australia, overtaking Botham's 148 wickets.

In those 149 wickets against Australia, 17 are accounted for by David Warner whom Broad continues to consistently come out on top against.

The 37-year-old's first Test wicket was back in 2007 as he made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo, dismissing Chaminda Vaas.