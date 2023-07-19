The Ashes: England's Stuart Broad says playing Australia brings out the best in him after 600th Test wicket

Stuart Broad says playing against Australia brings out the best in him after taking his 600th Test wicket and record 149th scalp against his Ashes rivals.

Broad had Travis Head caught by Joe Root to become only the second seamer, after long-time new-ball partner James Anderson, to reach the milestone of 600 Test strikes.

The 37-year-old's dismissal of Head saw him overtake Sir Ian Botham's tally of 148 for the most wickets by an Englishman against Australia in Test cricket.

Broad, who claimed 8-15 against the Baggy Greens at Trent Bridge in 2015, told Sky Sports Cricket: "I find Ashes series the most enjoyable to play in.

"I love the extra pressure, scrutiny and how much the public love it in England and Australia. I have been able to forge great battles and it has been a pleasure to play against those guys.

"Aussies are very competitive people and I think that brings the best out of me. I love that eye-to-eye battle [with the opposition] and the Aussies bring that the most out of all teams. I thrive off that."

Broad: I love Test cricket, I am addicted to it

Broad's 600th Test wicket came 16 years after he made his debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2007, while he is now aiming to win a fifth Ashes series after victories in England in 2009, 2013 and 2015 and success in Australia in 2010/11.

The paceman added: "I never felt like getting my Test cap was the dream. I wanted to make memories in it, win big series and experience a lot. That was my mindset. I never felt like playing Test cricket was the achievement.

"[The number of wickets I have taken] is a sign of longevity, I suppose. I love Test cricket, I am addicted to it. I love the grit and competitiveness of it.

"It feels great to be on a list with legends of the game. There were a few hugs and handshakes, certainly from staff who have been in the changing room longer than me.

"It has a nice ring to it - getting my 600th [wicket] at the James Anderson End! [But] I never really think about what I have done on the field. It's about the memories within the changing room.

"I feel very lucky to have played with some great players in some great teams and I would say the last year has been the most enjoyable of my career."

Atherton: 'Feisty' Broad loves the competition

Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton added of Broad: "For him to take 600 Test wickets is a staggering achievement.

"If you distil it down to the essence you have the skill and swing of Anderson and for Broad it is competitiveness and feistiness.

"That is not to say Broad is not skilful, he is highly skilled, but the one thing that has carried him through his career and kept him going through the pain is his love of competition. He stands tall and has a tremendous competitive instinct.

"Even with all the wickets he has taken, he was working on a new delivery ahead of the season, the out-swinger. He is always trying to get better. That is why he is so high on that wicket-takers list. A constant search for improvement."

The best of the action from day one at Emirates Old Trafford as Chris Woakes took four wickets for England

Broad's 599th and 600th Test wickets, plus four strikes for Chris Woakes, helped England reduce Australia to 299-8 at stumps on day one of the fourth Ashes Test, a game the hosts must win to keep their hopes of regaining the urn alive.

