The Ashes: Rain, revolution and cake breaks - Inside a very Manchester Test

Having grown up in the north west of England, you hear the tales of famous Ashes Tests at Emirates Old Trafford. This summer, I got to experience one.

This ground has seen Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century', Jim Laker's 19-wicket haul, and now Manchester was prepped and ready for Ashes cricket to return, hosting a potentially decisive Test in this series as England pushed to level things at 2-2.

Despite the weather taking away that chance, Australia retaining the Ashes after the Test ended in a draw, there was still a lot for the home side to take from the week as English Test cricket engrossed the nation.

'I never used to like Test cricket' | England's revolution reaps rewards

Getting the tram to and from the ground every day means you overhear a lot of conversations between Australian and English cricket fans.

While banter and chants of 'same old Aussies' are part of every journey, the most common theme, especially among younger fans, has been that Ben Stokes' revolution of England's Test side is the reason they bought a ticket in the towering Party Stand.

Since taking over as skipper, Stokes has stood firm in his mantra that, win or lose, his side are there to entertain, and for the younger generations heading to Emirates Old Trafford his message has hit home.

They talk of looking forward to a day with their mates watching Joe Root reverse scoop for six and Jonny Bairstow bash one to the boundary for four. They look forward to Mark Wood whizzing one in and Stuart Broad buoying the crowd with his theatrics.

No longer are they just coming to watch England win, they are coming to see the characters the 'Bazball' era has created and thrust into the spotlight.

The most stressful part? Watching the weather forecasts

Rain and Manchester go hand-in-hand but on days four and five, as the press box turned from a room full of journalists to one of amateur meteorologists, the nerves in the ground were as intense as they have ever been.

When England got out to play for 30 overs on day four, although it didn't go totally in the hosts' favour, the tension dissipated as there was a sense that any play, good or bad, was better than sitting idly by as the Ashes slipped away.

Indeed, it felt that Australia powering on via a Marnus Labuschagne double-ton was preferable to England dominating for three days before the north of England's customary weather decided the result of the series.

After rain prevented any play on day five, the cruel reality of English cricket hit home, as what could have been an Ashes classic ended in such disappointing fashion.

If, buts, and maybes - the power of hindsight

When Stokes aggressively declared on 393 at Edgbaston, there was a clear sense of shock that he would bring in a Joe Root who had scored 118 runs from 152 deliveries and did not look like slowing down.

Indeed, it is a moment that defined this Ashes as Pat Cummins went on to secure an epic Australia win alongside Nathan Lyon, with many left wondering if England had sold themselves too short in their first innings.

So, when the fans at Emirates Old Trafford saw Jimmy Anderson walk out to join Jonny Bairstow instead of declaring, there were many that felt the England skipper was learning from the earlier Tests.

However, there was something different this time, and that was the threat of rain. Bairstow powered on from 41 to 99 in what turned into a sublime innings but the big question many now ask is were those runs worth it?

England already had a lead of 209 when England's No 11 joined the Yorkshireman at the crease and although it was a spectacular showing as those 66 runs were added, it took away some key bowling time from England's pace bowlers.

There is no guaranteeing England would have taken any more wickets in quicker succession had they opted to bowl straight after lunch, but it could have been a vital hour in a victory.

Who knows. The power of hindsight, it is a funny thing.

Traditions persist as cricket modernises

When you grow up in the north west of England, if someone asks 'what did you have for tea?', they mean what did you have for your evening meal.

However, at the cricket, tea remains a symbol of the traditional past from which this sport comes as scones, cheesecake, and a sandwich or two are served each day in the break.

With cricket constantly focused on how to keep the sport moving forward, it is an interesting moment in the day - the Party Stand makes a beer snake as you pick whether to have egg and cress or a cheese sandwich.

Image: The fans enjoyed themselves and did some clearing up during the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Indeed some of these customs can even prevent play in the most tight of conditions with lunch being called on day five, despite no play in the morning, instead of the players heading straight out in the very short dry spell.

They are part of what make cricket what it is but, with weather at play, can feel like a hindrance.

Although, if one tradition is going to stick, having a cake break in the afternoon would be my pick!

