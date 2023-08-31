Dawid Malan 'relieved' at inclusion in England World Cup squad after making 'sacrifices'

Dawid Malan admitted he is "relieved" to have been included in England's provisional World Cup squad for this year's tournament.

The Yorkshire batter struck a half-century in the seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20 on Wednesday, making 54 off 42 balls as England chased 140 with 36 deliveries to spare.

With England having so much strength in depth these days, Malan was delighted to be in his country's white-ball plans.

"(It was) definitely a relief, you look at the amount of depth we've got in English cricket, especially having sacrificed so many tournaments over the last couple of years to get in this World Cup squad, to get the call was extremely satisfying," said Malan.

"I know there are people who've missed out and I have so much sympathy for them. From a personal point of view, I was exceptionally pleased to get that call because I felt I've worked really hard to get in that squad.

"Every opportunity I've been given in 50 overs in my last four or five series I've gone and had to score the runs, doing it the tough way to get in there.

"Especially the top three, I know people compare me to Brooky (Harry Brook), but I bat top three and he bats four, five, six, so I don't know where that comparison comes from.

"To be able to push for a place in that World Cup squad and get the call was extremely satisfying."

England's white-ball preparations for the World Cup continue after the New Zealand series with three ODIs against Ireland in September before flying out to India for the 50-over tournament which begins in October.

After his omission from the provisional World Cup squad, Harry Brook showed off his heavy hitting at the Riverside with 43 not out from 27 balls and Malan is determined to keep scoring in order to solidify his spot for India.

"I think you always have to score runs when you play international cricket, especially when you have the depth we do here," he added.

"It's a provisional squad but from my understanding, it's up to us to score runs to stay in it.

"I think it would be tough, two weeks before we are flying, especially with people potentially resting for the Ireland series, to suddenly lose their place.

"But that is cricket and that's the way life goes. Nothing is ever guaranteed until you stand on that plane.

"I try my best to score runs - that's what I'm picked for, to score runs and win games. I am not there to please anyone, I'm there to score runs for Jos (Buttler) and (Matthew) Motty and contribute to wins.

"I feel like I have done that consistently over the last five or six years, whatever it is in white-ball cricket."

