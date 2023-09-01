Mahika Gaur: England teenager vows to ‘keep being brave’ after wicket-taking debut

Mahika Gaur is not your typical 17-year-old.

Not many cricketers, let alone teenagers, can say they have made two international debuts. Oh, and she's 6ft 3in, providing that killer height and pace that batters will come to fear in time.

Her first international debut came at the age of 12, for the United Arab Emirates against Indonesia in Bangkok. And on Thursday she made her second, for England against Sri Lanka at Hove.

Naturally, there was only one thing England told her - to be herself and keep doing what she had been doing previously.

"England keep reminding me that nothing changes" Gaur asserted in her pre-match interview with Sky Sports. "What I have done to get here is what I need to continue.

"I should not go too far from my game which is trying to take wickets, swing the ball and keep being brave."

Despite pummeling rain thwarting England's plans in Sussex, Gaur adapted in her role.

She delivered a perfect late outswinger to secure the treasured scalp of Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu as the hosts won a rain-affected game by 12 runs on DLS.

With the weather denying Gaur a satisfactory full bowling innings - Sri Lanka's reply was limited to six overs - the left-arm seamer will be eager for another taste in the second game of the three-match series at Chelmsford on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 2pm.

England captain Heather Knight said of Gaur's debut after the young seamer recorded figures of 2-16 from two overs: "Mahika was brilliant on debut.

"We had a quick chat before we came out, had a clear plan and she was able to execute it really nicely. She bowled a really good bouncer there which is nice to see, using all of her height.

"She is a good bowler, something that is a bit different for us.

"You don't usually get that sort of height particularly from a left-armer in women's cricket, and the fact she swings the ball late is really impressive skill.

"She is obviously an exciting prospect and [it was] nice to see her finally make her debut and have some success."

The Sky Sports pundits shared a similar sentiment, with Tammy Beaumont and Charles Dagnall excited for the what the future holds.

Beaumont, who was vital player during England's 8-8 Ashes draw against Australia earlier this summer, said of Gaur: "I think her height helps.

"She is a really raw talent and I think there is more in the tank in terms of speed she can gather.

"She has a really good wrist position, gets swing early on [in the innings] and causes lots of problems. It is hard to get on top of her."

Former Leicestershire and Warwickshire seamer Dagnall declared that Gaur has "so much promise, so much potential, and a great deal of quality".

He said: "I have been watching her for a couple of years now. She has got a lovely repeatable action, her wrist position is so good.

"Because she has got that height, she can get bounce from a slightly fuller length than anybody else, so it can surprise batters. I would like to see her use that a little bit more, show the batters she has got that up her sleeve.

"There is so much to like about her. Natural height, a little bit of pace, and I think she can add to that, but she is 17 years old. That is something to look forward to over the coming years."

