Cricket World Cup: South Africa's Quinton de Kock to retire from ODI cricket after tournament

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is set to retire from one-day cricket after the World Cup in India.

De Kock has captained the Proteas in all three formats making his ODI debut in 2013 having represented South Africa in 140 matches so far.

South Africa begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday October 7 in Delhi after playing warm-up games against Afghanistan on September 29 and New Zealand on October 2.

"Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years," said South Africa's director of cricket Enock Nkwe.

"He also wore the captain's armband and that is an honour that very few people get to hold. We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years."

The announcement follows De Kock's inclusion in South Africa's World Cup squad.

The Proteas have also named eight players who have earned their maiden World Cup call-ups including captain Temba Bavuma and right-arm pace bowler Gerard Coetzee.

South Africa squad for Cricket World Cup: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

India include Rahul in World Cup squad

Hosts India have also announced their squad as they bid to reclaim the trophy they last won on home soil in 2011.

KL Rahul is set to be fit for their opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday October 8.

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper injured his thigh during the Indian Premier League earlier this year ruling him out of the tournament.

Image: KL Rahul scored a century against Sri Lanka at Headingley during the 2019 Cricket World Cup

He has been cleared for inclusion in the World Cup party though following fitness tests and has joined the squad currently in Sri Lanka playing in the Asia Cup, where they next face Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma captains the side for the World Cup with Hardik Pandya named vice-captain

India squad for the Cricket World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

