Cricket World Cup team guide: Will England defend title? Will India triumph on home soil? Is it South Africa's time?

England will enter the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as defending champions but host nation India are the favourites to lift the trophy in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Five-time winners Australia plus New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh round out the 10-team tournament, which begins on Thursday when England face New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Sky Sports' cricket writers have profiled each of the competing sides, looking at their prospects over the next couple of months and picking out some key players.

England

England

By Adam Williams

Best result: Winners (2019)

2019 result: Winners - by the barest of margins!

Coach: Matthew Mott

Full squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch each of Ben Stokes' nine sixes as he smashed an England-record 182 from 124 balls in the third ODI against New Zealand in September

Run-maker: Jos Buttler. Arguably England's most consistent batter since lifting the trophy, leading from the front having taken over the captaincy from Eoin Morgan last year. His headline-grabbing exploits in the IPL in recent years also mean he is well-equipped to know how to win games in Indian conditions.

Wicket-taker: Chris Woakes. On paper, England's senior seam bowler in the squad and their most durable. He will most likely take the new ball when selected and his bowling in the powerplay overs will be crucial.

Prospects: England should make the semi-finals at least but whether or not they can retain the title and continue their reign as dual white-ball world champions depends on how quickly they work out their strongest team. While some squad rotation will be necessary in a tournament which will see them play nine group matches in 30 days, not quite finding the right balance has punctuated their ODI performances since the last World Cup.

Ben Stokes appears to have justified his decision to come out of ODI retirement after his record-breaking 182 against New Zealand at The Kia Oval last month. But without him being able to bowl, he will need to deliver crucial contributions from the middle order if England are to win the big moments.

India

By Marc Bazeley

Best result: Winners (1983, 2011)

2019 result: Semi-finals (lost to New Zealand)

Coach: Rahul Dravid

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull and Eoin Morgan analyse Cricket World Cup hosts India and debate whether they can play a fearless style when the pressure is on

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin

Run-maker: Shubman Gill. At the age of just 24, the right-hander already has over 1,900 ODI runs to his name at an average of 66.10. A strike rate of just over 102 shows how quickly he can score as well, while he has eight ODI centuries and nine half-centuries in 35 matches, too.

Wicket-taker: Mohammed Siraj. The paceman heads into the tournament as the world's No 1-ranked ODI bowler and averages 19.11 in the 50-over format with a strike rate of 24. So far, Siraj has taken 53 wickets in 29 ODIs.

Prospects: As host nation and the No 1-ranked ODI team in the world, India will undoubtedly be in the mix to lift the Cricket World Cup for the third time. They did just that when they co-hosted the tournament with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka 12 years ago, and nothing less will satisfy their passionate fans.

Afghanistan

By David Ruse

Best result: Group stage (2015, 2019)

2019 result: 10th in group stage

Coach: Jonathan Trott

Full squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan believes Afghanistan can spring a surprise at the World Cup

Run-maker: Ibrahim Zadran has been a bit feast or famine in his last seven ODIs, with a century and two fifties mixed in with two ducks and scores of one and seven. Afghanistan will hope Zadran feasts in India and gives their high-quality bowling attack runs to play with as they attempt to pull off a giant-killing or two. Zadran's opening partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who recently smoked 145 against Bangladesh and 151 versus Pakistan, could prove pivotal.

Wicket-taker: Rashid Khan. We've not gone leftfield with this selection. We've gone with the main man. The leg-spin wizard has taken 172 wickets in 94 ODIs at an average below 20 and a strike rate of 27.70, albeit his record against the more established cricketing nations is not as strong. Rashid was not at his very best in the recent Asia Cup either but has oodles of experience of Indian conditions from the IPL.

Prospects: Afghanistan were tipped to pull off a few upsets in the 2019 World Cup in England, only to lose all nine of their matches but the Indian conditions should suit them more. Finishing anywhere but the foot of the table would represent progress and they will expect to eclipse Netherlands at least but they will also hope to take down a few of the big guns. The bowling attack, which also includes spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and seamers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq, gives them a chance.

Image: Afghanistan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi has taken 15 wickets in 11 one-day internationals in 2023

Australia

By Megan Wellens

Best result: Winners (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015)

2019 result: Semi-finalists (Beaten by England)

Captain: Pat Cummins

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Full squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Run-maker: David Warner has been prolific throughout his ODI career, scoring 6,397 runs in 150 matches. His strike rate is an excellent 96.44, making him a dangerous opener for this Australia outfit. In 2023, he has scored 390 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 119.26 and you wouldn't bet against him putting on a show in India.

Image: Adam Zampa will be one of Australia's chief wicket-taking threats in India

Wicket-taker: In India, spin bowling is always a big factor and Australia have a strike man in Adam Zampa. He is his side's top wicket-taker in 2023, with 15 wickets across nine outings and an economy of just 6.29.

Prospects: You can never count Australia out as a potential winner. They have won this tournament more than anyone else and have a strong squad once again, the late addition of Marnus Labuschagne only adding to the firepower. However, they have not had the best year in terms of ODI cricket, losing six out of their 11 matches played so far. Australia could come good in India but they have a tough task ahead of them.

Bangladesh

By David Ruse

Best result: Quarter-finals (2015)

2019 result: Eighth in group stage

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Full squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedi Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah.

Run-maker: With Tamim Iqbal left out due to a persistent back problem, Najmul Hossain Shanto, along with veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, may have to score the bulk of the runs. Shanto has piled on just shy of 700 in ODIs in 2023, including three fifty-plus scores in succession during September's Asia Cup when he topped out with 104 against Afghanistan. Mushfiqur, who remains as stylish and wristy as ever, has added almost 600 runs this year.

Image: Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed will be key for Bangladesh

Wicket-taker: Taskin Ahmed. When we think of Bangladesh's bowling attack, we tend to mention spin and the Tigers certainly have some good 'uns in Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but slippery right-arm quick Taskin has bagged 21 wickets in ODI cricket this year. Teams will not relish coming up against him and left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Prospects: This tournament perhaps represents the last hurrah for Bangladesh's golden generation of players, with Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah now all past 35, but it would be a surprise if they challenged for the semi-finals. Tamim's exclusion has caused issues, with the man himself saying he would have been fit to play and Shakib calling the axed batter "childish" over reports he objected to batting down the order should he have been selected. The Tigers' form has dwindled, too, with a home defeat to Afghanistan coming in July, while they are perhaps lacking power hitters.

New Zealand

By Declan Olley

Best result: Runners-up (2015, 2019)

2019 result: Lost to England in the final

Coach: Gary Stead

Full squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Run-maker: Daryl Mitchell. The all-rounder is the top ODI run scorer for New Zealand this calendar year having scored 652 runs with an average of 43.46. He was named one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2023 and he proved just why last month as he hammered 118 not out off 91 balls in the first ODI win over England at Cardiff. The 32-year-old will be hoping to continue his fine form at his debut 50-over World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how New Zealand seamer Trent Boult reduced England to 8-3 in the sides' 2nd ODI in Southampton this summer

Wicket-taker: Trent Boult. The fast bowler's involvement at this World Cup had seemed pretty unlikely over a year ago after he was released from his central contract in August 2022. But Boult surprisingly returned last month against England to play his first ODI for almost a year - and he has since shown he has still got it.

He took three wickets on his return game at Southampton followed by a five-for at The Kia Oval, before then taking two wickets on the tour of Bangladesh. Despite his year-long absence, Boult is still New Zealand's top-ranked ODI bowler sitting fifth in the charts, and at the age of 34 he brings plenty of experience to the side as he embarks on one last quest to avenge those two World Cup defeats that he was a part of.

Prospects: No one is seriously talking about New Zealand lifting the trophy in India. In fact, they are not even on the radar with key men Williamson, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner all recovering from injuries. But what the Black Caps do possess is big tournament know-how, winning the 2021 World Test Championship, finishing runners-up at the 2021 T20 World Cup and making the last two 50-over World Cup finals. Can they finally go one step further this year and make it third time lucky? The bookmakers suggest not, but that's how New Zealand like it - they can never be ruled out.

Netherlands

By David Ruse

Best result: Group stage (1996, 2003, 2007, 2011)

2019 result: Did not qualify

Coach: Ryan Cook

Image: Netherlands will look to Max O'Dowd for positive starts in the World Cup

Full squad: Scott Edwards (captain), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Run-maker: Max O'Dowd. The New Zealand-born opener will hope to get the rank outsiders in this tournament off to decent starts with the bat. He usually makes some sort of score, only failing to reach double figures once in his last 13 knocks, with the highlights in that time 90 against Nepal and 81 vs Zimbabwe. The World Cup is another level, though.

Wicket-taker: Bas de Leede. The Dutch all-rounder, whose father Tim played in two World Cups for the Netherlands, could quite easily have been our choice for run-maker, having pumped 123 off 92 balls against Scotland to secure this team's place in this tournament. But he is a menace with the ball as well. Quick and dangerous, as Scotland found out in that aforementioned match when he took five wickets before producing those batting heroics.

Prospects: Let's be realistic. Netherlands aren't going to win the World Cup - famous last words - but they will be dreaming of a scalp or two and are probably earmarking Bangladesh and Afghanistan as their most likely victories. The Dutch fans will just enjoy the ride as their side feature in the 50-over showpiece for the first time since 2011.

Image: Bas de Leede's all-round excellence took Netherlands into the Cricket World Cup for the first time since 2011

Pakistan

By Um-E-Aymen Babar

Best result: Winners (1992)

2019 result: Fifth in the group stage

Coach: Grant Bradburn

Full squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Run-maker: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is currently No 1 in the ICC batting rankings and has amassed 5,409 runs in his 108 games to date, scoring 19 hundreds and 28 fifties at an average of 58.14.

Image: Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the best fast bowlers in the world

Wicket-taker: In the absence of the injured Naseem Shah, Pakistan will look to fellow quick Shaheen Shah Afridi to be their wicket-taker. The left-armer played a big role in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, taking 11 wickets as Pakistan made the final.

Prospects: Pakistan have been wrestling with India and Australia for the No. 1 ranking in ODIs this year. In May, they beat New Zealand 4-1 in a five-match ODI series and then defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in August before missing out on the Asia Cup final in September, a tournament in which they suffered a 228-run defeat to India.

Pakistan are one of the most unpredictable teams, appearing on the verge of elimination at last year's T20 World Cup before battling back to make the final. They have not played an ODI in India since 2012 but conditions may not be too dissimilar to ones they are used to and they should contend for a semi-final place.

South Africa

By David Currie

Best result: Semi-finals x 4 (1992, 1999, 2007, 2015)

2019 result: Seventh in group stage

Coach: Rob Walter

Full squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports pundit and former New Zealand seamer Simon Doull explains why he is backing South Africa to win the Cricket World Cup.

Run-maker: Temba Bavuma. Rassie van der Dussen deserves a mention for a remarkable few years of run-scoring in the 50-over format. Between his debut in early 2019 and the fourth of his ODI tons against England earlier this year, he was averaging over 70! However, the timing of this tournament sadly coincides with the leanest patch of his Proteas career, with the 34-year-old averaging 23.80, with just one fifty, in his 10 matches since.

That's certainly not the case for Bavuma, however, with the captain in scintillating form with the bat in 2023. The opener has struck three of his five career ODI hundreds this calendar year, averaging 79.62. Tipped as a supreme batting talent for the best part of a decade, the 33-year-old is finally delivering on that, flourishing with the added weight of captaincy.

Wicket-taker: Kagiso Rabada The loss of fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje to injury is a blow, as South Africa were set to boast the most fearsome battery of quick bowlers in the tournament, with Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and the left-arm variety of Marco Jansen. Even without Nortje, pace bowling remains quite the strength of South Africa's.

Rabada is very much the leader - the 28-year-old is now a veteran of the international stage, with 144 wickets in 92 ODIs, at an average of 27.25. Regularly touching speeds in excess of 90mph, it's intimidatory bowling of the highest order, while he won't be shy of a word or two for opposition batters either.

South Africa's semi-final heartache in World Cups In 1992, the rain conspired to defeat them against England - as it did again in 2003 to knock them out at the group stage of their home tournament, with Shaun Pollock famously forgetting his sums.

In 1999, Allan Donald forgot his bat as Australia ran him out with just one needed for victory. 2007 was a straight-forward, old-fashioned thumping by the Aussies, while an inspired Grant Elliott smashed New Zealand to victory in 2015.

Prospects: South Africa have reached the semi-finals four times from their seven World Cup appearances, with those coming in alternate years (1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015). After a group-stage failure four years ago, it stands to reason that another final-four finish beckons.

The Proteas have never before won the World Cup, with those four semi-finals all ending in heartbreak to earn them the tag of tournament chokers. Could 2023 be different?

Well, South Africa certainly come into the tournament in good form, sitting fourth in the ICC ODI world rankings (above defending champions England) and off the back of a thrilling 3-2 series win over Australia at home. They also got the better of Buttler's side earlier this year.

They're not being talked up as favourites, but that might suit South Africa, with that moniker having weighed heavy in the past when faced with a home World Cup or tagged as world No 1. Bavuma's boys should be firmly in the mix.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Heinrich Klaasen dismantled Australia, blasting 174 off only 83 balls as South Africa racked up 416 during their 164-run win at Centurion last month

Sri Lanka

By David Ruse

Best result: Winners (1996)

2019 result: Sixth in group stage

Coach: Chris Silverwood

Full squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

Run-maker: Kusal Mendis is in terrific nick, with three fifties during Sri Lanka's run to the Asia Cup final and then an 87-ball 158 in a warm-up against Afghanistan. Top-order batter Pathum Nissanka, meanwhile, has the third-most ODI runs by anyone in 2023, with his 819 accrued across the course of 20 innings including back-back hundreds against Zimbabwe and West Indies in a World Cup qualifying tournament his side dominated.

Image: Maheesh Theekshana is a vital man for Sri Lanka, but the spinner could miss the early games through injury

Wicket-taker: Maheesh Theekshana is a key man for Sri Lanka with his off-spin. Capable of bowling at any stage of the innings, the 23-year-old has racked up 31 wickets in 15 ODIs this year, although he comes into this tournament nursing a hamstring problem and may not be available from the off. Bowling is undoubtedly Sri Lanka's strength with Matheesha Pathirana and Lahiru Kumara a couple of pace aces.

Prospects: Under the guidance of former England coach Chris Silverwood, Sri Lanka have won 14 of their last 16 ODIs, although those stats are skewed a little by the fact they played against some lesser sides in the World Cup qualifier.

Still, they saw off Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup before they were obliterated by India in the final to the tune of 50 all out. Much like with Afghanistan, if Sri Lanka gets runs on the board they will cause teams headaches. Those headaches would have been more severe were leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga not out injured.

