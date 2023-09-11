Durham secure promotion back to Division One of County Championship for first time in seven years

Durham have secured promotion back to Division One of the County Championship.

Although Durham did not play a game this week, as Leicestershire were unable to gain any batting bonus points against Sussex and are subsequently unable to beat Durham's tally of 198, they head back to Division One for the first time since 2016.

Not only have Durham earned promotion, but if they take five points from their remaining two games of the season, they will win Division Two.

Durham's relegation in 2016 came off the back of a points deduction for financial issues, 48 points being taken off the side.

However, they will now be heading back to Division One after six victories in their 12 Championship games, Worcestershire and Leicestershire unable to deny them of sealing their spot.

Worcestershire also did not play this week and Leicestershire, after being bowled out for 108 on day two against Sussex, leaves them chasing a maximum points tally of 197, one off what was needed to match Durham.

Durham have won the County Championship three times, the last time 10 years ago back in 2013.