England bowler Reece Topley apprehensive ahead of World Cup after last year’s injury heartache

Reece Topley admits he has some trepidation ahead of the 50-over World Cup after injury robbed him of playing in last year's T20 triumph in Australia.

Seamer Topley was in England's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup only to damage ankle ligaments after a freak trip over a boundary cushion in a warm-up game and be ruled out of a tournament his team-mates went on to win by beating Pakistan in the final.

Topley then dislocated his shoulder at the IPL in April but is back fit now and has been included in England's provisional squad for next month's tournament in India as they look to defend the title they won at Lord's in 2019.

The 29-year-old ended a run of four one-day internationals without a wicket by taking three in two overs as England thrashed New Zealand by 79 runs in Sunday's second ODI at The Ageas Bowl, levelling the series at 1-1 with two matches to play.

"You could say I have a bit of PTSD about getting on the plane again because it was pretty emotional coming back from the last (World Cup) injured," Topley said ahead of Wednesday's third ODI at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm (12.30pm first ball).

"Injuries happen in sport. You can only do so much to prevent them. I don't really think about it too much. It's just the nature of it: you get good days and bad days at the minute.

"As you get older, the injuries do get a bit harder to come back from - just the nature of just being years older. It's not like you won't ever come back from it, it's just always a bit trickier.

"I definitely wouldn't say I'm out of the jungle in terms of my ankle and my shoulder but it's a case of doing the right things. Hopefully, the bad days just become less and less."

Topley claimed 13 wickets in seven ODIs at an average of 16.38 last summer and believes he will be able to operate at any stage of the innings for England in India.

He added: "I've got to thank the guys for showing that what I did last year didn't go unnoticed. My record in the format is pretty good. I like to think that I can contribute whenever needed.

"It's tricky playing and getting yourself back into it mentally and physically after some injuries. The game moves on and people move on and you obviously don't get the chance to because you're sidelined.

England's provisional World Cup squad Jos Buttler (captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Jason Roy

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

"It's nice to be finding my feet again, hopefully just at the right time for India. It's not the end of it now, it's just another good day. It's still a long way to go to be performing how I'd like to."

"I can only do so much as a new-ball and death bowler that it's hard to leave me out.

"That's what all of us in the changing room want to do is just to make those decisions tough, but with the talent that we have, it's always going be a tough decision - for the 15, or the 11."

England must confirm their final World Cup 15 no later than September 28 with their title defence beginning against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5, live on Sky Sports.

