ECB announces £2 million investment to make cricket more inclusive

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced a fresh £2m investment in programmes aimed at engaging black and south Asian communities and state-educated children.

The funding will be directed to five of the governing body's partner charities over the next two-and-a-half years, forming part of the ECB's response to a damning report published earlier this year.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, helmed by Cindy Butts, diagnosed structural and institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination in the game and called for wide-ranging measures to address issues of inclusivity.

The ECB apologised unreservedly for those findings and is now providing increased monetary support for organisations already working in these areas with the hope of directly benefitting tens of thousands of participants.

Ebony Rainford-Brent's African Caribbean Engagement Programme (ACE), the South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA) and the MCC Foundation will join long-term partners Chance to Shine and Lord's Taverners in sharing the new cash injection.

Richard Gould, ECB chief executive, said: "If we are to realise our ambition of making cricket the most inclusive sport, we have to break down barriers which have stopped children and young people from state schools and ethnically diverse backgrounds realising their potential. These five charity partnerships are focused on doing just that.

"These partners all have a proven track record, and by backing their expertise we can give many more children the chance to play and to reach their potential.

"By working together in a targeted way, we can make more of an impact in addressing some of the challenges identified by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket."

Chance to Shine, which brings cricket to state schools and targets those with a high percentage of free school meals, will now reach an additional 20,000 children, with the MCC Foundation able to expand its network of regional free-to-access coaching hubs from 77 to around 150 with a matched grant of £500,000.

Lord's Taverners', meanwhile, will use its share to work with an additional 7,000 students with disabilities and special educational needs.

ACE and SACA have both been successful in unearthing talent from the black and South Asian communities that continue to be under-represented in the professional game and have come on board as official ECB partners for the first time.