Harry Brook named in England's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 squad but no place for Jason Roy

Harry Brook has been named in England's final World Cup squad, with Jason Roy missing out on selection.

Roy's place appeared in doubt after back spasms prevented him from featuring in the series win over New Zealand.

Roy missed all four one-day internationals against the Black Caps, with his replacement at the top of the order, Dawid Malan, scoring 54, 96 and 127 to clinch his spot in the group to travel to India later this month.

Brook, meanwhile, returned scores of 25, two and 10 during the ODI series after impressing in the Hundred and England's T20 series against New Zealand.

As a result of his inclusion in the World Cup squad, Brook will now drop out of the three-match one-day series against Ireland, which starts at Headingley on Wednesday.

England ODI squad for World Cup

Jos Buttler (Lancashire - captain)

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Northamptonshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

England Men's national selector, Luke Wright, said: "We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup.

"We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team.

"The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad."

More to follow...

England clinch ODI series win over New Zealand ahead of World Cup

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from England’s 100-run win over New Zealand as Dawid Malan's hundred and Moeen Ali's four-wicket haul clinched a 3-1 series victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from England’s comprehensive win over New Zealand in the third ODI as record-breaker Ben Stoke dazzled at The Kia Oval

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from England’s rain-reduced win against New Zealand in the second ODI as Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley impressed

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the first ODI between England and New Zealand as Ben Stokes made his return to the side ahead of the World Cup

England World Cup fixtures October 5 - New Zealand

October 10 - Bangladesh

October 15 - Afghanistan

October 21 - South Africa

October 26 - Sri Lanka

October 29 - India

November 4 - Australia

November 8 - Netherlands

November 11 - Pakistan

Watch England's three-match ODI series against Ireland live on Sky Sports, starting with Wednesday's opener at Headingley. Coverage begins at 12pm ahead of the first ball at 12.30pm.

Watch the Cricket World Cup live in full on Sky Sports between October 5 and November 19 with England vs New Zealand kicking off the competition in a repeat of the 2019 final.