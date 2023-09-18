Jofra Archer to travel with England's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad as reserve

Jofra Archer will travel with the England squad to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India as a reserve and continue working on his fitness.

Archer was absent from England's final 15-player World Cup squad named on Sunday, due to an ongoing elbow injury.

However, England national selector Luke Wright confirmed on Monday that the pace bowler will travel with the squad as a reserve.

"Jofra Archer will be travelling with the squad to India. He is one of the reserves but we also need to look after him, focus on his rehab," Wright said.

A further update confirmed Joe Root had requested to play in the first ODI against Ireland at Headingley on Wednesday, and has been added to the squad.

On Sunday, Harry Brook was named in England's final World Cup squad, with Jason Roy missing out on selection.

The 33-year-old's place appeared in doubt after back spasms prevented him from featuring in the series win over New Zealand.

Wright said Roy fell victim to "the ruthless side of sport" after not being included in England's final squad.

"It's not a decision we've taken lightly. In the early squad, we had him down for opening the batting with Jonny Bairstow in the World Cup...but things happen in sport, injuries happen.

"Everyone was told 'look, this is the 15 we're looking to take to the World Cup', but unfortunately that's the ruthless side of sport isn't it? It's not the nice side of sport that changes do have to be made."

For Roy, it is the second year in a row he has suffered heartbreak in the run-up to a major tournament.

Last September, he was dropped from the T20 squad after a dismal run of form in that format; England then went on to win the World Cup in Australia.

England World Cup fixtures October 5 - New Zealand

October 10 - Bangladesh

October 15 - Afghanistan

October 21 - South Africa

October 26 - Sri Lanka

October 29 - India

November 4 - Australia

November 8 - Netherlands

November 11 - Pakistan

England ODI squad for World Cup

Jos Buttler (Lancashire - captain)

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Northamptonshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

