Jofra Archer to travel with England's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad as reserve

Jofra Archer to travel with England to India; Joe Root added to squad for first ODI against Ireland; Watch the Cricket World Cup live in full on Sky Sports between October 5 and November 19, with England vs New Zealand kicking off the competition in a repeat of the 2019 final

Monday 18 September 2023 10:52, UK

Jofra Archer, training with England at The Kia Oval
Image: Jofra Archer will travel with England as a reserve to the Cricket World Cup in India

Jofra Archer will travel with the England squad to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India as a reserve and continue working on his fitness.

Archer was absent from England's final 15-player World Cup squad named on Sunday, due to an ongoing elbow injury.

However, England national selector Luke Wright confirmed on Monday that the pace bowler will travel with the squad as a reserve.

"Jofra Archer will be travelling with the squad to India. He is one of the reserves but we also need to look after him, focus on his rehab," Wright said.

Jofra Archer trains with England ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand

A further update confirmed Joe Root had requested to play in the first ODI against Ireland at Headingley on Wednesday, and has been added to the squad.

On Sunday, Harry Brook was named in England's final World Cup squad, with Jason Roy missing out on selection.

The 33-year-old's place appeared in doubt after back spasms prevented him from featuring in the series win over New Zealand.

Former England international Monty Panesar says Harry Brook's call-up to the squad over Jason Roy has been seen as 'surprising'

Wright said Roy fell victim to "the ruthless side of sport" after not being included in England's final squad.

"It's not a decision we've taken lightly. In the early squad, we had him down for opening the batting with Jonny Bairstow in the World Cup...but things happen in sport, injuries happen.

"Everyone was told 'look, this is the 15 we're looking to take to the World Cup', but unfortunately that's the ruthless side of sport isn't it? It's not the nice side of sport that changes do have to be made."

For Roy, it is the second year in a row he has suffered heartbreak in the run-up to a major tournament.

Last September, he was dropped from the T20 squad after a dismal run of form in that format; England then went on to win the World Cup in Australia.

England World Cup fixtures

  • October 5 - New Zealand
  • October 10 - Bangladesh
  • October 15 - Afghanistan
  • October 21 - South Africa
  • October 26 - Sri Lanka
  • October 29 - India
  • November 4 - Australia
  • November 8 - Netherlands
  • November 11 - Pakistan

England ODI squad for World Cup
Jos Buttler (Lancashire - captain)
Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)
Gus Atkinson (Surrey)
Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)
Harry Brook (Yorkshire)
Sam Curran (Surrey)
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)
Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
Joe Root (Yorkshire)
Ben Stokes (Durham)
Reece Topley (Surrey)
David Willey (Northamptonshire)
Mark Wood (Durham)
Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

