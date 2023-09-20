T20 World Cup 2024: Dallas, Florida and New York set to host matches during tournament

Dallas, Florida and New York have been named as host venues for next year's Men's T20 World Cup, with the tournament being played in the United States for the first time.

The West Indies will be co-hosting the World Cup, which is set to be one of the biggest tournaments due to the expanded format seeing 20 teams involved.

It is expected to happen in June 2024, with 55 matches taking place through its schedule.

Existing venues at Grand Prairie in Dallas and Broward County in Florida will be expanded using "modular stadium technology," which has been used at previous International Cricket Council events to increase venue capacity.

A 34,000-seat stadium is set to be built in Eisenhower Park in New York but is subject to permit approval.

The USA have not qualified for a major ICC tournament since the 2004 Champions Trophy, but along with the West Indies have been granted automatic qualification as hosts.

"The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world's biggest sport market," said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to present world class cricket in a location that has not previously hosted an ICC global event, giving USA cricket fans the chance to watch the world's best on their doorstep.

"This technology is routinely used in other major sports around the world. In the USA, it will give us the opportunity to increase the size of the venues in both Dallas and Florida and create what is going to be a stunning venue in New York."

Major League Cricket, the inaugural T20 franchise tournament in the United States, was held for the first time in July with England's World Cup winners Liam Plunkett and Jason Roy participating.

Various other venues around the USA have also been identified as potential venues for pre-event matches and training, including George Mason University in Washington, the new home of MLC team Washington Freedom.

