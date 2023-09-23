ICC Men's World Cup: Pakistan team yet to receive visas for tournament in India

Pakistan's preparations for the ICC Men's World Cup in India have been thrown into uncertainty, as members of the travelling party wait on visas.

The World Cup starts on October 5, with the 10 teams ramping up their preparations for the tournament. However, all teams due to compete have had their visas issued, apart from Pakistan.

Sky Sports News has been told the Pakistan Cricket Board is still waiting for a response for visas from the Indian Embassy in Pakistan and this is "hampering" the side's preparations for the tournament.

They are due to play two warm-up games - against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3 - in Hyderabad before their opening match of the tournament on October 6 against the Netherlands at the same venue.

This is the first time a Pakistan men's side is travelling to India since the 2016 World Cup.

Travel between the two countries for citizens on either side is limited, and Pakistan's participation in the World Cup has been subject to bargaining due to the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup was due to be staged in Pakistan but only four matches were held in the country, with the Indian team not given clearance to travel across the border. The majority of the tournament was played in Sri Lanka in a hybrid model.

India had threatened to withdraw from the Asia Cup before the hybrid model was proposed. The PCB said earlier this year that it would consider its participation in the World Cup, if India did not play in the Asia Cup.

The ICC and BCCI have been contacted for comment by Sky Sports News.