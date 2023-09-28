Surrey retain County Championship title

Surrey have retained the County Championship, winning the title for the 22nd time in their history.

The county's third title in the past six seasons was secured after their nearest challengers in Division One, Essex were bowled out for 211 in their first innings against Northamptonshire.

A 20-point gap between the top two heading into the final round of fixtures meant Surrey required just five points to claim the crown for a second successive year.

Their failure to take any batting bonus points against Hampshire left the door slightly ajar for Essex, who needed to post a 400-plus score in 110 overs at Wantage Road to keep the title race alive.

Surrey have become the first side to retain the county title since Yorkshire's back-to-back victories in 2014 and 2015.

Essex needed four batting points to keep the title race alive but weren't able to get even one after Jamie Porter was bowled by Northamptonshire's fast bowler Tom Taylor for nought before lunch.

Surrey found out about winning their second title during their game against Hampshire just as Will Jacks was about to bowl.

'The players have worked incredibly hard'

Surrey's head coach Gareth Batty spoke to Sky Sports:

"It's strange the news coming halfway through a game. Over a long season to be told it's ours again it's nice, particularly for the players who have worked really hard and the staff who have put in months of work.

"It's the longest race to win, it takes a lot of energy, skill and determination to win. It's a lovely feeling.

"It needs everybody and a commitment from the club because we want to produce England players. It sounds clichéd but it's the group feel and togetherness that helps.

"We'll reminisce about the year and the hard work gone in. We have to let our hair down in these moments, that's what team sport is about."

