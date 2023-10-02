England vs Bangladesh: Moeen Ali's half-century leads England to four-wicket victory in World Cup warm-up game

Moeen Ali's half-century led England to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their final World Cup warm-up game in a rain-affected encounter at Barsapara Cricket Ground.

England easily managed to chase down Bangladesh's 188-9 with 77 balls remaining, in a game reduced to 37 overs each because of rain as a nearby earthquake jolted parts of Guwahati.

Bangladesh looked on course for a strong total when opener Tanzid Hasan made 45 (44) and Mehidy Hasan hit 74 (89) but England's bowlers forced a collapse at the back end as 155-6 became 179-9 in the space of three overs.

In reply, Bangladesh's left-arm pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman (2-23) removed England's openers Jonny Bairstow (34) and Dawid Malan (four), but struggled against Joe Root (26 not out) who was anchoring the innings.

England's first warm-up game against India on Saturday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain. They will now face New Zealand on Thursday as they begin the defence of their 50-over World Cup title.

England make strong comeback after rain

Image: Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of England's Liam Livingstone during the ICC Cricket World Cup warm up match between Bangladesh and England in Guwahati

England lost the toss and were put in to bowl with pace bowler Reece Topley (3-23) removing Liton Das (five) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (two) to leave Bangaldesh 26-2 by the fifth over.

With efforts from Tanzid and Mehidy, Bangladesh climbed to 153-5 in 30 overs before the rain stopped play.

A well-rested England bowling unit then restarted play strongly, taking regular wickets as Mark Wood (1-9) removed Bangladesh's opener and spinner Adil Rashid (2-27) ripped through the middle order to account for Mushfiqur Rahim (eight) and Mahmudullah (18).

Bangladesh's lower order struggled against England's pace with only Taskin Ahmed (12 not out) making it into double figures while David Willey (2-26) and Sam Curran (1-23) skittled through the rest of the batters.

Moeen's knock inspires victory

Image: England's Joe Root bats during the ICC Cricket World Cup warm up match between Bangladesh and England in Guwahati

England's Bairstow and Malan fell victim to Bangladesh's pace early, leaving them 51-2, before Harry Brook (17) and Root helped steady the ship.

Skipper Jos Buttler added 30 to England's total, striking five fours and one six. However, it was Moeen who stole the show at the death, hitting two fours and six sixes.

He brought up a 37-ball half-century but as he looked to finish things with a big hit he was caught at midwicket by Towhid Hridoy.

New Zealand beat South Africa by seven runs

New Zealand put on a strong total of 321-6 against South Africa during their World Cup warm-up game, but skipper Kane Williamson was forced to retire injured at Greenfield Stadium.

Opener Devon Conway struck 78 off 73 balls before he too left the field injured.

South Africa were 211-4 after 37 overs with opener Quinton de Kock making 84 not out, but the arrival of rain left them seven runs behind on DLS.

