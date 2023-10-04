Ben Stokes an injury doubt for England's Cricket World Cup opener, says captain Jos Buttler

Ben Stokes has emerged as an injury doubt for England's World Cup curtain-raiser against New Zealand on Thursday.

Stokes, who has been suffering from long-term knee issues, came out of ODI retirement to rejoin the side for their defence of the 2019 title but may be forced to miss the first game of the tournament with a hip complaint.

Captain Jos Buttler played things down on the eve of the game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, but admitted there would be no gambling with Stokes' fitness given his vital importance in the middle order.

Stokes has not played since smashing 182 against the Black Caps on September 13 and was the only squad member to play no part in the warm-up victory over Bangladesh.

"He's got a slight sort of niggle in his hip, fingers crossed it will be good news for us," said Buttler.

"We'll make the right call. If he's not fit to play he's not fit to play and if he is we can make that decision.

"You don't want to take big risks on someone at the start of the tournament, nearer the end you may need to take more of a risk."

England were crowned World Cup champions in 2019 after getting the better of New Zealand in a pulsating final at Lord's that went all the way down to a Super Over.

Stokes was named Player of the Match after hitting 84 not out in England's chase of New Zealand's 241, while he and Jos Buttler then score 15 from said Super Over.

