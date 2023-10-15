Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan's 'greatest day' leaves England in dark place

England's shock defeat to Afghanistan should be a wake-up call for the defending champions who were, quite simply, outplayed by their opponents.

It's England's second loss from the three games they've played at this Cricket World Cup after suffering a heavy defeat in their opening game against New Zealand, who got finally got their revenge for the 2019 World Cup final.

But this defeat felt different. As pointed out by Sky Sports' Michael Atherton on commentary, England's loss was inflicted by a side that has significantly fewer resources and funding than them.

It was an even pitch with good batting conditions that allowed Afghanistan to rack up 284 runs after being put into bat by Jos Buttler.

Afghanistan had only won one other World Cup game prior to this, against Scotland in 2015 in Christchurch, and this time it was the reigning champions who suffered.

"This is a tough loss to take but congratulations to Afghanistan. They outplayed us today," said England's captain Jos Buttler.

Image: Afghanistan celebrate after inflicting a shock defeat to England in the Cricket World Cup

"With the bat and ball throughout the game we were not at the level we wanted to be at. We have to be better. You have to find ways to impose yourselves and show your skill. We weren't quite good enough and it was really disappointing."

"You have to let these defeats hurt. There is no point trying to move on very quickly although you have to do it as quick as you can.

"We will let it hurt and then reflect on the things that need to be better. We must show some real resilience. We have character. We have been through lots of good times and some tough times as well so we will come back fighting."

How do England move forward after Afghanistan upset?

Former England men's performance director Mo Bobat, Nick Knight and Zak Crawley discussed what went wrong for England and how they can improve ahead of their game against South Africa on Saturday in Mumbai, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Three of England's players - Bairstow (two), Buttler (nine), Woakes (nine) - failed to make it into double figures and just when they seemed to be building a partnership, Afghanistan's skilful spinners would dismiss them.

Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott said his side will gain confidence from their victory but it's not time to panic for England.

"I wouldn’t write the England team off just yet, particularly with how English cricket is being played at the moment," Trott said speaking to Sky Sports.

“England lost two games in the 2019 World Cup and we all know how that ended up.

“I think it’s a case of England starting slowly, they’ve come up against a strong New Zealand side and had a convincing win against Bangladesh.

"The tosses are going to be crucial in getting those decisions right, we were going to bowl yesterday first too and with the dew factor here in India at this time of year it plays a huge role.

"It’s going to be really interesting cricket and it’s been of a really high standard so far."

Image: England's captain Jos Butler is bowled by Afghanistan's star spinner Naveen-ul-Haq

It was not just the wickets, but the style of the dismissals that thrilled the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as four of England's batters were bowled out.

"Afghanistan outplayed England - it wasn't as if they won on a desperate turning pitch that suited their spinners. It was the greatest night in Afghanistan's history and they won fair and square," said Atherton.

"When you think of Afghanistan it's usually bad stories - Taliban, war, earthquakes. But this is another amazing page in the story of the men's cricket team. It has been an amazing rise to prominence.

"England have been beaten heavily in two games now and not given themselves much margin for error, making things very difficult for them."

England were undone by the spin of Afghanistan and the importance of the victory was summed up when a tearful young boy embraced Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who at the start of his cricketing career already seems a master of his craft.

Image: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing England's Adil Rashid

The 22-year-old off-spinner was also crowned Player of the Match which he dedicated to his country that has been hit by three earthquakes in one week.

"It's a very proud moment to be here and beating the champions. It's a great achievement for the whole nation and the whole team," said Mujeeb.

"I've been bowling more in the nets and trying to bowl stump to stump to make it harder. I'm really enjoying my bowling at the moment.

"This trophy is for the people who were affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan. It's dedicated to them."

What's next?

England come up against South Africa on Saturday in Mumbai while Afghanistan meet New Zealand on Wednesday.

On Monday, Australia and Sri Lanka will look to claim their first points of the competition when they meet in Lucknow.

Coverage starts at 9am on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the first ball at 9.30am.