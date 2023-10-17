Josh De Caires: Michael Atherton's son earns first England Lions call-up

Josh De Caires has been called up to the England Lions squad for the first time for a three-week training camp in the UAE next month.

A total of 21 players have been selected, including the 21-year-old off-spinner, who enjoyed a breakthrough season for Middlesex. De Caires took 27 wickets in his eight County Championship appearances at an average of 25.59, which included a seven and eight-wicket haul.

De Caires is the son of former England captain Michael Atherton, while his maternal grandfather Frank De Caires played three Tests for the West Indies in 1930.

Four of the group have already been capped at Test level - leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, along with seamers Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts and Matthew Fisher - while Brydon Carse has 15 white-ball caps to his name.

The Lions squad also includes Hampshire fast bowler John Turner, who was named in England's recent T20 squad to face New Zealand but was denied a debut due to injury.

Leicestershire batter Rishi Patel is rewarded for notching maiden first-class and T20 centuries in 2023, while slow-left-armer Callum Parkinson - twin brother of one-time England leg-spinner Matt - has also been recognised.

Image: Twenty-six year old left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson has earned an England Lions call-up

George Balderson, Shoaib Bashir, James Coles, Tom Lawes, Dan Mousley and Ollie Price are the other first-timers included in the travelling party.

England men's performance director, Mo Bobat, said: "In selecting the group, we've carefully considered England's short and long-term needs in Test cricket, particularly with sub-continent challenges in mind.

"It's quite a large group and it's great that we can support player development in this way for what should be a fun camp."