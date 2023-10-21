England's Cricket World Cup hopes in tatters after record 229-run defeat to South Africa in Mumbai

England's hopes of successfully defending the Cricket World Cup look in tatters after they crumbled to a record 229-run defeat to South Africa on one of the most harrowing white-ball nights in their history.

Jos Buttler's side conceded their highest-ever ODI score of 399-7 as Heinrich Klaasen (109 from 67 balls) and Marco Jansen (75no off 42) plundered 135 runs from the final nine overs at a scorching Mumbai.

The reigning champions then capitulated to 68-6 inside 12 overs in reply and then 170 all out in 22 overs with the returning Ben Stokes caught and bowled for five by Kagiso Rabada in his first appearance of the tournament after overcoming a hip niggle.

Score summary South Africa 399-7 from 50 overs: Heinrich Klaasen (109 off 67 balls), Reeza Hendricks (85 off 75), Marco Jansen (75no off 42); Gus Atkinson (2-60) England 170 all out in 22 overs: Mark Wood (43no off 17 balls), Gus Atkinson (35 off 21); Gerald Coetzee (3-35), Lungi Ngidi (2-26)

England's third defeat in four matches - this one eclipsing their 221-run hammering against Australia in an ODI last year - may not be terminal to their chances of making the semi-finals as they suffered a trio of losses in 2019 and still made the knockout stages.

But the manner of the mauling against South Africa could be hard to overcome, with this display more reminiscent of the behind-the-times rabble that were eliminated in the group stage of the 2015 World Cup, not the limited-overs trailblazers they have been since.

England's nine-wicket drubbing to New Zealand to kick off the competition and shock 69-run loss to Afghanistan last Sunday were bad enough, yet the performance against an admittedly excellent South Africa side was dire as Buttler's injury and illness-hit bowlers were flogged and and his batters guilty of timid strokes.

Ben Stokes was out for five on his return from injury, caught and bowled by Kagiso Rabada

It was only some late-innings fireworks from Mark Wood (43no off 17) and Gus Atkinson (35 off 21) that narrowed the enormous margin of England's defeat, with the tailenders smashing 70 from 32 balls.

When Atkinson was cleaned up by spinner Keshav Maharaj, the game was done, with Reece Topley unable to bat owing to a finger injury he had sustained in the field and which may now end his tournament.

Buttler's side must now somehow rally themselves for Thursday's clash with Sri Lanka, knowing they will probably have to win each of the remaining five games, including fixtures against red-hot favourites India and a resurgent Australia, to make the last four.

South Africa, meanwhile, looked every inch the World Cup contenders as they bounced back from being upset by Netherlands last time out, showing they sort of form they had produced when thrashing Sri Lanka and Australia in their first two fixtures.

Reece Topley struck from the second ball of the innings, dismissing Quinton de Kock for four

England thrashed as bowlers get whacked and batting crumbles

England's much-changed side - Stokes, David Willey and Atkinson coming in for Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran - celebrated an early wicket after electing to bowl, with Topley nicking off Quinton de Kock second ball after being struck for four first delivery.

Topley and Willey initially kept Reeza Hendricks (85) and Rassie van der Dussen (60) in check during the powerplay, with 29-1 after seven overs a dramatic improvement on recent matches when leaky spells from Woakes and Curran, which ultimately led to those two being dropped, allowed teams to get off to fliers

But that changed when Topley temporarily left the park after taking a whack on the fingers and Willey began to lose his line with Van der Dussen and Hendricks taking their stand to 121 from 116 balls before both were dismissed by England leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Adil Rashid dismissed Reeza Hendricks for 85 as the South Africa batter chopped onto his stumps

Hendricks, playing at late notice due to Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma's illness, took 14 balls to get off the mark but then played some coruscating strokes before he chopped a Rashid googly onto his stumps.

When stand-in skipper Aiden Markram (42) and David Miller (5) departed in quick succession, out to Topley after the England man returned to the field with the index and middle fingers on his bowling taped together, South Africa were tottering a little on 243-5 in the 37th over.

The boundaries dried up for a period but the Proteas burst back into life in the final 10 amid a blizzard of sixes and fours with a drenched-in-sweat Klassen powering his way to a 61-ball century - the 13th South African man to register a World Cup ton - and Jansen reaching fifty from 35 balls

Klaasen's brutality was perhaps to be expected - this is a player who trounced 13 sixes and as many fours while drumming Australia for 174 from 83 balls at Centurion last month - but Jansen's perhaps less so.

Image: Heinrich Klaasen scored a 61-ball century for South Africa as the Proteas pulverised England in Mumbai

Three of Jansen's six sixes against England came in Topley's 26-run 49th over, while the bowler's team-mates Wood and Willey were also taken apart during a scarcely believable end to the innings, one which concluded with two wickets for World Cup debutant Atkinson in the final over, including Klassen bowled around his legs.

The start of England's innings was scarcely believable, too, with Jonny Bairstow's dismissal for 10, caught in the deep attempting a six off Lungi Ngidi, triggering a staggering collapse.

Joe Root (2) clipped Jansen to leg slip and Dawid Malan (6) tickled the same bowler down the leg-side to De Kock, while England's chances looked all but over when Stokes chipped back to Rabada.

Gerald Coetzee (3-35) then had Buttler (15) and Harry Brook (17) caught behind and lbw respectively in the space of the three balls at the start of the 12th over and a shellshocked England were then 100-8 when Coetzee also accounted for Rashid (10) and Rabada took a flying catch at mid-off to dismiss Willey off the bowling off Ngidi.

Wood and Atkinson spanked 14 boundaries between them - Wood's haul including five sixes as he dished out some of the punishment he had received earlier on from South Africa's batters - but it was too little, too late for England, who are now deep in the World Cup mire.