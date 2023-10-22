Cricket World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India triumph over New Zealand by four wickets

Virat Kohli's crafty 95 trumped Daryl Mitchell's rapid 130 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in a top-of-the-table clash in the Cricket World Cup on Sunday.

Kohli could not complete the chase but his mature knock helped India reach a victory target of 274 with two overs to spare that maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Mitchell smashed a rapid hundred before New Zealand were all out for 273 in a clash of two previously unbeaten sides.

Electing to field, India removed both the openers early but were sloppy in the field, dropping three catches to let New Zealand off the hook.

Image: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hit a sensational 130 off 127 balls with the bat

Mitchell forged a 159-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra (75) and New Zealand, sitting pretty at 205-3 in the 37th over, looked poised for a 300-plus total before Indian bowlers applied the brake.

Mohammed Shami led that effort, claiming 5-54 in his first match of the tournament.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (46) led India's rollicking start but it was Kohli's fourth 50-plus score in five innings that helped to inflict on New Zealand their first defeat of the tournament.

Image: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates one of his five wickets taken in a superb bowling performance

After India won the toss, New Zealand were put into bat first and Mitchell helped them recover from 19 for two with a 161-run partnership for the third wicket with Rachin Ravindra.

Shami dismissed Ravindra for 75 and would later account for Mitchell on his way to 5-54, but only after the Black Caps middle-order batter plundered five maximums in his scintillating knock to help his nation reach 273 all out from their 50 overs.

Sharma led from the front in reply, hitting 46 and putting on 71 with Shubman Gill before it turned into the Kohli show.

Kohli marshalled India's chase expertly with half-century stands with Shreyas Iyer (33) and KL Rahul (27) before Ravindra Jadeja walked out with the home side on 191-5.

A Kohli ton looked unlikely at the end of the 46th over with 19 runs required for victory and 18 for his three figures.

Yet a six over cow corner off Trent Boult and a four two balls later suddenly put Kohli into the nineties, but he failed to equal Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 ODI centuries.

Kohli's attempted big shot in Matt Henry's next over picked out Glen Phillips, but the silenced partisan home crowd were back celebrating when Jadeja pulled for four to clinch a fifth straight victory to leave them two points clear at the top of the table.

What's next?

India

England Sunday 29th October 8:00am

Australia

New Zealand Saturday 28th October 5:30am

India meet England in Lucknow on Sunday October 29 (8.30am first ball UK time) while New Zealand face Australia in Dharamsala on Saturday October 28 (6am first ball UK time).

