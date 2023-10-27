Cricket World Cup: South Africa defeat Pakistan in a thriller to move top of table

Keshav Maharaj was the hero as he nudged South Africa to a thrilling one-wicket victory against Pakistan to move top of the World Cup standings on Friday.

Aiden Markram cracked a crucial 91 runs from 93 balls as South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan and inched closer to securing a semi-final place with their fifth win in six matches.

With the Proteas nine down, tailender Maharaj swept the winning boundary with 16 balls left to seal victory and send his side top of the table.

Set 271 to win, South African lost opener Quinton de Kock - the World Cup's leading runscorer - and captain Temba Bavuma to slip to 67 for two.

It became 136 for four after Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen fell for 21 and 12 respectively as Pakistan fought hard against a batting unit that has been in formidable form this tournament.

When David Miller and Marco Jansen - moments after launching Haris Rauf down the ground for six - departed the Proteas still needed 36 to win with four wickets remaining.

Usama Mir then got the prized wicket of Markram for 91, and he was quickly followed back to the changing rooms by Gerald Coetzee, caught behind off Shaheen Shah Afridi (three for 45), with 21 now the target.

A brilliant one-handed caught and bowled from Rauf did for Lungi Ndidi with 11 required and, three runs later, number 11 Tabraiz Shamsi survived the narrowest of leg-before reviews.

But Maharaj made an invaluable seven not out, including the winning boundary, to get South Africa fell over the line.

Earlier, when Pakistan captain Babar Azam departed for 50 his side were wobbling at 141 for five.

But a run-a-ball 52 from Saud Shakeel led the counter-attack along with Shadab Khan, who made 43.

However, Shamsi finished with four for 60 as Pakistan were dismissed for 270 from 46.4 overs.

South Africa's fifth win lifts them to the top of table, level on 10 points with hosts India having played a game more, while Pakistan's semi-final hopes are hanging by a thread after a fourth defeat.

