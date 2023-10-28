Cricket World Cup: England bottom of table after Netherlands claim shock win over Bangladesh

England dropped to the bottom of the group table at the Cricket World Cup after the Netherlands claimed a shock 87-run win over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Scott Edwards hit a feisty half-century and bowler Paul van Meekeren ripped through Bangladesh in a fiery spell to give the Netherlands their second victory of the tournament and lift them from bottom spot.

Chasing 230 to win, Bangladesh collapsed to 70-6 inside 18 overs as Van Meekeren (4-23) caused chaos in the middle order and Bas de Leede dismissed set batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 35, before the team eventually folded for 142 in 42.2 overs.

Image: Netherlands are now eighth in the World Cup table, with England bottom with four qualifying matches remaining

The Dutch seamers varied their pace and extracted bounce from a slow wicket at Kolkata's Eden Gardens to turn up the heat on Bangladesh, with De Leede (2-25) getting rid of Mohammad Mahmudullah (20) to put them firmly on course for a famous win.

Edwards rode his luck earlier to score a stroke-filled 68 that resuscitated the innings after a shaky start, and Sybrand Engelbrecht chipped in with 35 as the Netherlands finished with 229 thanks to late hitting by Logan van Beek (23 not out).

Image: Sybrand Engelbrecht, left, greeted captain Scott Edwards after he reached his half-century

Shoriful Islam (2-51) and Mahedi Hasan (2-40) cleaned up the tail, but Bangladesh were left to rue the fact they allowed the Netherlands' lower order to accumulate 74 runs in the final 10 overs that gave them a respectable total.

Netherlands had lost both their openers in the first 14 balls after Edwards won the toss and chose to bat, but Wesley Barresi repaired the damage with a breezy 41 that included eight fours before Mustafizur Rahman (2-36) enticed him into a poor shot.

Image: Edwards top-scored for the Netherlands with 68 as they posted 229

Colin Ackermann (15) did not last much longer and the Dutch would have been in deeper trouble but for some sloppy catching by Bangladesh as Edwards was dropped twice while on zero in the 16th over.

Taskin Ahmed (2-43) then had De Leede caught behind for 17 to leave Netherlands teetering at 107-5, but Edwards soldiered on with Engelbrecht to score his second fifty of the tournament and 15th overall before Mustafizur snared him with a wide yorker.

Victory for the Netherlands took them from bottom to eighth in the 10-team table, keeping their slim semi-final qualification hopes alive, while Bangladesh (-1.338) remain ahead of England (-1.634) in the standings due to their superior net run rate.

