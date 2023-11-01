Cricket World Cup: South Africa cruise to 190-run win over New Zealand to close on semi-final place

South Africa closed in on a World Cup semi-final place and went top of the group table with an emphatic 190-run win over New Zealand in Pune.

Temba Bavuma's side set the Black Caps a tall order to chase as they made 357-4 thanks to impressive centuries from Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen.

De Kock reached 116 off 144 balls before being caught by Glenn Phillips off the bowling of Tim Southee, while Van der Dussen was bowled by Southee after contributing 133 runs from 118 deliveries.

The pair's efforts - they shared a stand of 200 for the second wicket - were rewarded as South Africa's score proved to be far too hefty for New Zealand to hunt down and they were skittled for 167 with only three batters reaching double-figures, Phillips top-scoring with a defiant 60 late on.

More to follow...

What's next?

Hosts India take on Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday live on Sky Sports Cricket. Rohit Sharma's team currently top the standings, while Sri Lanka, who are unlikely to break into the top four, look to finish high enough in the standings to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Only the top seven teams plus hosts Pakistan will make that tournament so Sri Lanka have plenty to play for against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Watch every game from the Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports between now and the final on Sunday November 19 - or stream without a contract through NOW.