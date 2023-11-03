Matt Henry: New Zealand fast bowler out of World Cup with hamstring injury

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Cricket World Cup in India with a torn right hamstring, as Kyle Jamieson replaces him in the Black Caps' squad.

Henry sustained the injury during Wednesday's defeat to South Africa in Pune, with a scan confirming a lower tear which will require up to four weeks' recovery, the team confirmed on Friday.

"Were gutted for him," coach Gary Stead said. "Matt's been a crucial part of our one-day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing."

The 6ft 8ins tall Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team later on Friday. Stead said he would be ready for Saturday's match against Pakistan if required.

"We're fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings," he said. "Kyle had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he's really excited about being involved in his first ODI World Cup."

New Zealand sit fourth in the standings with two matches in the group phase remaining, against Pakistan on Saturday and Sri Lanka next week. Only the top four qualify for the semi-final stage.

The Black Caps' heavy defeat to South Africa - their third of the tournament following losses to India and Australia - has seen their net run-rate take a hit and another big loss against Pakistan could see them leapfrog them into the top four.

Jimmy Neesham is currently nursing a bruised right wrist after being struck by the ball while bowling in the first innings against the Proteas.

While an X-ray cleared him of broken bones, selectors may have little choice but to play the all-rounder given further injury queries over Mark Chapman (calf) and Kane Williamson (thumb), who were ruled out of the South Africa game.

Pace bowler Lockie Ferguson, meanwhile, is nursing a right Achilles injury, though he was cleared of significant damage by a scan and selectors hope he will be available for Pakistan.

