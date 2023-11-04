Cricket World Cup: Pakistan semi-final hopes alive as rain aids win over New Zealand in Bangalore

Fakhar Zaman smashed a stunning 62-ball century as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, the rain conspiring the Black Caps to a fourth-straight World Cup defeat.

Pakistan's victory not only kept alive their hopes off qualifying for the semi-finals, but it also helped briefly prolonged England's tournament until their later 33-run defeat to Australia officially ended their miserable title defence with two games to spare.

Babar Azam's men also knew that defeat would end their tournament and the outlook was bleak at the halfway stage as the Black Caps belted 401-6 from their 50 overs, with Rachin Ravindra (108) cracking his third century of the World Cup and a fit-again Kane Williamson firing 95 on his return from four games out with a fractured thumb.

Image: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra scored a third century for the tournament but it proved in vain

But, in the 21.3 overs bowled of the run-chase prior to a first rain delay of approximately 90 minutes, Fakhar (126no) smashed the record-fastest hundred for Pakistan at a World Cup to have them well-placed at 160-1, 10 runs ahead on DLS.

When play resumed, the equation had been reduced to 342 required in 41 overs, effectively turning the run-chase into a T20 affair with Pakistan requiring 182 from 197 deliveries.

Forty runs were reaped off the next 24 balls, Fakhar striking a 10th and 11th six of his remarkable innings as he and Babar (66no) combined to blast three of them in one Ish Sodhi over shortly before the rain returned, ultimately ending the contest.

Pakistan's victory places them level with fourth-placed New Zealand on eight points, trailing only on net-run-rate, with both winning four and losing four of their first eight games. They play England and Sri Lanka, respectively, in their final group matches.

Afghanistan (sixth) also have eight points, having played a game fewer. They face Australia (third) and South Africa (second) in their final two games, the latter having booked a semi-final spot without playing courtesy of Pakistan's win.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands (both with four points), are just about still in contention with two games to go. England and Bangladesh are the only two teams officially eliminated.

Earlier, Ravindra, who was born in Wellington to Indian parents from Bangalore, delighted the local fans with a magnificent 94-ball 108 that included 15 fours and a six.

He stitched together a superb 180-run stand with captain Williamson before Daryl Mitchell (29 off 18 ball), Mark Chapman (39 off 27) and Glenn Phillips (41 off 25) provided some power hitting late on.

But in the face of Fakhar's fearsome hitting and the worst of the weather, New Zealand's total proved insufficient and their World Cup hopes now hang in the balance.

What's next?

On Sunday, unbeaten tournament hosts India take on South Africa in a top-of-the-table clash in Kolkata. Live coverage starts at 8am on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the first ball from 8.30am.

India have won seven from seven so far to start the tournament, while the Proteas have won six from seven - their only slip up being a shock defeat to the Netherlands early in the competition.

New Zealand are next in action on Thursday against Sri Lanka, while Pakistan play England on Saturday, both games live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8am (first ball, 8.30am).

