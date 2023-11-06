England's World Cup squad: Ben Stokes? Chris Woakes? Who should stay and who should go for 2027 tournament?

"Everything good comes to an end." That was England vice captain Moeen Ali's assessment of their ODI World Cup performance.

A central figure in this white ball side, Moeen has been through everything that international cricket has to offer and after a dismal World Cup campaign from England, now eliminated and sitting bottom of the table have only won one out of their seven matches so far, said it feels like the "writing is now on the wall".

"Everything good comes to an end and maybe the writing was on the wall and we just didn't see it as players because we thought we'd be performing well," said Moeen.

"It's very exciting because going forward, we've got some really good players we know will come into the squad, with that fearless playing, so that restart we had in 2015 could start again.

"I think if I was in charge I'd play the younger guys. I'd just start again and I'm sure they're going to do that. You want that fearless approach again and it's a great time to start again.

"If they say, 'look we're going to go with younger players and start again' then I'm more than happy. I get it, I understand... everything good comes to an end at some point."

England's World Cup in numbers Player Batting Average Bowling Average Jos Buttler 106 runs @ 15.14 N/A Jonny Bairstow 141 runs @ 20.14 N/A Dawid Malan 286 runs @ 40.85 N/A Joe Root 188 runs @ 26.85 1 wicket @ 67.00 Ben Stokes 112 runs @ 28.00 N/A Moeen Ali 83 runs @ 20.75 0 wickets Chris Woakes 76 runs @ 12.66 8 wickets @ 31.50 David Willey 57 runs @ 28.50 6 wickets @ 30.66 Adil Rashid 91 runs @ 15.16 10 wickets @ 30.40 Liam Livingstone 60 runs @ 10.00 3 wickets @ 52.66 Mark Wood 85 runs @ 28.33 6 wickets @ 58.16 Harry Brook 128 runs @ 32.00 N/A Sam Curran 35 runs @ 11.66 2 wickets @ 70.00 Brydon Carse N/A N/A Gus Atkinson 35 runs @35.00 2 wickets @ 30.00 Reece Topley N/A 8 wickets @ 22.87

If a 2015-esque restart is coming, this World Cup squad could be about to be ripped apart and, with that in mind, we take a look at who should stay and who should go from the ODI squad with the 2027 tournament in mind...

Jos Buttler

Age: 33

Stay or go: Stay

Reason: The question of whether Buttler should stay in the squad is a two-pronged one: Whether he should stay as a player and whether he should stay as a captain. As a player, he is one of the greatest white-ball cricketers England have had and the experience he brings to the side is invaluable, especially moving into what is set to be a transitional period for the side.

However, if he is to stay, his role as captain is very much up in the air. He led England to the T20 World Cup title a year ago but now they are at the bottom of the table in the 50-over version, with elimination confirmed after a sixth defeat in seven and fifth in a row. If a lot of players are to move on and change is coming, a change at the top may also be required too as England's red-ball team did by replacing Joe Root with Ben Stokes.

Jonny Bairstow

Age: 34

Stay or go: Go

Reason: The case of Bairstow is a tricky one as when he is on song, he seems unstoppable. However, he has a difficult year across formats and, by the time the next ODI World Cup rolls around, he will be 38. With the likes of potential openers Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, and Will Smeed waiting in the wings, he may feel it is time to reduce his focus to fewer formats.

Dawid Malan

Age: 36

Stay or go: Go

Reason: Malan has been one of the brighter sparks in England's ODI World Cup but at 36-years-old it seems a lot to believe he will still be first in line when 2027 comes. His place in the side has been up for discussion for a while and the conclusion of this World Cup seems the correct timing for England to chance their arm to breed some new openers for the future.

Joe Root

Age: 32

Stay or go: Stay

Reason: Right now, he is struggling to find form in this format, averaging just five runs in the Powerplay since the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, if Root restores his rhythm, there is no one you would currently trust more in the No 3 spot. If his confidence returns, then England fans will be rubbing their hands at an excitingly youthful team, plus stalwarts like Root, in 2027.

Ben Stokes

Age: 32

Stay or go: In the balance

Reason: Stokes keeps his place in the side if, after his surgery, he can take a place as an all-rounder in the side. That is where his threat as an ODI player comes from and why he has been so crucial over the past few years. However, if he can only contribute in a batting role, selectors may feel it is time to bring in another all-rounder in his place.

Moeen Ali

Age: 36

Stay or go: Go

Reason: It was Moeen himself who admitted it was time for a changing of the guard to reignite England's "fearless approach" so it feels he is ready to step aside if asked. A loyal servant and brilliant cricketer, with incredible white-ball stats, but one who is ready to move onto the next stage of his career.

Chris Woakes

Age: 34

Stay or go: Go

Reason: Woakes has improved over England's last two matches at the World Cup but is another player who will be 38 by the time the next ODI World Cup comes. He also doesn't travel brilliantly and with the 2027 tournament in South Africa, his overseas record could go against him.

David Willey

Age: 33

Stay or go: Go (but should have stayed)

Reason: With the ECB opting not to offer Willey a central contract, he made the difficult decision to retire. However, at this World Cup, he has arguably been one of England's top performers who could have battled for a spot in 2027.

"Upset, angry, disappointed. I think that, for me, made my decision a lot easier," was Willey's assessment of a lack of contact. Only time will tell if this was the correct decision from those in charge.

Adil Rashid

Age: 35

Stay or go: Stay

Reason: Although one of the older members of the ODI squad, Rashid has been one of the top performers at this World Cup and is still a very valuable asset in the spin bowling department. Not only is he continuing to perform well, he is a useful touch point for young spin bowlers coming through such as Reham Ahmed. Rashid is a useful voice in the dressing room that will feel he still has more to give.

Liam Livingstone

Age: 30

Stay or go: Go

Reason: Livingstone knew he had to prove a point at this World Cup and he has unfortunately been unable to stamp his authority in that middle order. His dismissal against Australia for just two runs felt like the final nail and final chance for him to prove he should be one of the first names on the teamsheet. If new, young players are coming through, it feels like Livingstone will be one of the ones to give way.

Mark Wood

Age: 33

Stay or go: Stay

Reason: Wood was given one of the longer central contracts from the ECB and so they feel he still has more to give. The threat that his speed provides is undeniable and he is willing to do the hard yards.

Harry Brook

Age: 24

Stay or go: Stay

Reason: It doesn't feel an overstatement to say Brook is in line to be the future face of English cricket. He is one of the best players in the country right now and many were shocked to see him continually left out of this ODI side in India. By 2027, it feels like he will be the anchor in the batting line-up and, much like Stokes, will be the guy England turn to if they are ever in trouble. Over the next few years we will learn if he is up to the task.

Sam Curran

Age: 25

Stay or go: Stay

Reason: The next few years feel like the biggest opportunity for Curran to really cement his place at No 7 in England's order. He hasn't been given many opportunities at this World Cup but is still a very young member of the squad with a lot more to prove. With more game time and opportunities, his future could be bright.

Brydon Carse

Age: 28

Stay or go: Stay

Reason: When he has been given opportunities, Carse has grabbed hold of them. He has continually asserted his desire to be a central figure in an England white-ball side and after being drafted into the World Cup as an injury replacement for Reece Topley, will be starting to get a proper taste of what it feels like to be in those environments.

"He's got that Ben Stokes element to him where you sometimes feel like nothing is happening and then he'll pick up wickets, almost in a 'Junior Plunkett' kind of way. He's very similar," was Root's assessment when he was called up to this World Cup so if he can fulfil the role Liam Plunkett did in 2019, he is an assured name on the teamsheet.

Gus Atkinson

Age: 25

Stay or go: Stay

Reason: Another youngster with lots of potential and sheer speed. England chose to bring Atkinson to India because of how well he had been bowling this year and with Wood to continue to learn from, it feels like he will only grow more and more into a role as one of England's top pace bowlers.

Reece Topley

Age: 29

Stay or go: Stay

Reason: Although he had to leave this World Cup with an injury, Topley definitely has a lot more to give in international white-ball cricket. By the time 2027 comes, he will be one of the more experienced members of the England side and if he can stay injury free, will continue to be a real asset to the side.

Jofra Archer

Age: 28

Stay or go: Stay (hopefully)

Reason: It always feels like a case of 'what could have been' with Archer as he came out to this World Cup in India as a travelling reserve but then headed home once again deemed not fit enough to replace an injured Topley. If he can finally get rested, rehabilitated, and back in form, there is no telling the levels he could reach for England.

