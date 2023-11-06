Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews timed out in international cricket first during World Cup clash with Bangladesh

 Skip to content

Angelo Mathews becomes first player in international cricket to be timed out during Sri Lanka's clash with Bangladesh at World Cup; Mathews had issue with helmet strap and not ready to face delivery within required two minutes; Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan does not withdraw appeal

Monday 6 November 2023 11:35, UK

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews was controversially timed out in a first for international cricket during the World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Delhi.

Mathews was unhappy with the strap on his helmet and not ready to face his first delivery within the required two minutes after coming in at No 6 for Sri Lanka in Monday's match.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed for the batter's wicket and Mathews was subsequently given his marching orders by the on-field umpires in a remarkable moment.

Timed out, playing conditions
Image: Players at the Cricket World Cup must be ready to face a delivery within two minutes

The MCC Laws say a batter must be ready to face the first delivery within three minutes but the playing conditions for this tournament stipulate that it is two minutes, which was perhaps the cause of confusion.

With Shakib choosing not to withdraw his appeal, a fuming Mathews was dismissed, chucking his helmet to the floor in rage after leaving the pitch.

Mathews had appeared to tell Shakib that the delay only happened because of his helmet breaking but the Bangladesh skipper would not change his mind.

Sri Lanka&#39;s Angelo Mathews, right, talks to umpires after being timed out (Associated Press)
Image: Mathews talks to the umpires after being timed out

What do the MCC Laws say?

40.1 Out Timed out

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

40.1.2 In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (Umpires awarding a match). For the purposes of that Law the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the 3 minutes referred to above.

40.2 Bowler does not get credit

The bowler does not get credit for the wicket

Sri Lanka&#39;s Angelo Mathews after being timed out (Associated Press)
Image: Mathews was fuming after being timed out against Bangladesh in Delhi

Players timed out in first-class cricket

  • Andrew Jordaan - Eastern Province vs Transvaal 1987/88.
  • Hemulal Yadav - Tripura vs Orissa, 1997
  • Vasbert Drakes - Border vs Free State, 2002
  • AJ Harris - Nottinghamshire vs Durham UCCE, 2003
  • Ryan Austin - Combined Campuses and Colleges vs Windward Islands, 2013
  • Charles Kunje - Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers, 2017/18

